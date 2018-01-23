Bob Evans Restaurants Announces ‘Souper’ Deal To Warm Up Guests This Winter

Soup Fanatics Can Celebrate National Soup Month at Bob Evans With Unlimited Soup Throughout the Month of February with $15 Endless Soup Pass

New Albany, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The weather outside may be frightful, but endless soup is certainly delightful! Bob Evans Restaurants is giving soup fanatics a great value this frigid winter to commemorate National Soup Month: unlimited soup through the month of February with the purchase of a Bob Evans Endless Soup Pass for just $15.

With temperatures hitting record breaking lows across the country, there’s no better time to warm up with endless cups of Bob Evans classic soups, including Chicken-N-Noodles and Hearty Beef Vegetable. The Endless Soup Pass will be available for purchase online at www.BobEvans.com/souppass beginning January 22 at 12:00 p.m. CDT, but don’t wait too long for this “Souper” hot deal – only a limited number of passes are available.

“From classic homestyle recipes, like Potato Cheddar, to savory seasonal favorites like Tomato Basil, we believe there’s no better comfort food than soup,” said Saed Mohseni, president and CEO of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. “At Bob Evans, we’re known for providing quality, homestyle meals at a great value, which is why we are excited to offer guests the opportunity to enjoy endless soup during a particularly chilly winter for most of the country.”

Customers can purchase the Endless Soup Pass for only $15 at www.BobEvans.com/souppass from January 22–31 while supplies last to enjoy unlimited soup throughout the entire month of February. The offer is valid for dine-in services only.

About Bob Evans Restaurant’s

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates 500 family restaurants in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day.

For more information and restaurant locations, also visit www.BobEvans.com.

