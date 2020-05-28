Bob Evans Restaurants Announces Partnership with FFA

Long-term partnership to kick off with grant program for high school students

New Albany, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Bob Evans Restaurants celebrates the reopening of its dining rooms in several states with the announcement of a new partnership with the National FFA Organization, originally established as Future Farmers of America. The partnership is designed to pay homage to Bob Evans’s roots in the farming community while inspiring the next generation of farmers and solidifying the brand’s commitment to the spirit of innovation that brings the freshest foods to our restaurants.

The partnership will be centered around Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grants that will give high school students the opportunity to further explore careers in agriculture through experiential learning projects and programming during the school year.

“In the past few months, it’s become increasingly clear the importance of securing the country’s food supply for times like these when we’re met with the unimaginable. The only way that can happen is through continued investment in the people responsible for ensuring we all have wholesome, fresh food to eat – our nation’s valued farmers,” said Saed Mohseni, chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants.

“Bob Evans was, first and foremost, a farmer. But, he was also an innovator and entrepreneur,” Mohseni continued. “In supporting the next generation of farmers, we’re celebrating that spirit of innovation that’s in our DNA while helping to ensure a fresh and robust food supply and strong future for families and farmers across the country.”

SAE grant applications open in the fall and more information and details on how to apply will be shared at that time.

“FFA members across the country constantly show how they are leading in their communities,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. “This partnership with Bob Evans is a perfect fit, as it provides resources to help our members continue to be innovative and embrace their entrepreneurial spirit.”

“Our core beliefs are deeply rooted in bringing America’s Farm Fresh to our guests. That comes to life through everything from our hospitality and welcoming farmhouse décor, to the ingredients and dishes on our menu,” said Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “As we begin to reopen our dining rooms, we are excited to welcome guests back to the farm and, through our partnership with FFA, we look forward to helping the next generation of American farmers and celebrating the farming community with our guests and staff.”

For more information on our commitment to FFA, visit www.bobevans.com/ffa and for local restaurant hours, visit www.BobEvans.com . For more information about FFA, visit www.FFA.org .

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of more than 700,000 student members as part of 8,600 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give .