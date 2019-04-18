Bob Evans Offers Guests Hassle-Free Easter

Families can order Farmhouse Feast in advance to enjoy at home

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Easter is less than a week away and busy families everywhere are looking for a stress-free way to celebrate without sacrificing an affordable, family-style experience. This Easter, Bob Evans invites guests to enjoy the holiday, hassle-free, by enjoying a complete meal at home with a Farmhouse Feast.

“The holidays are a time of celebration and spending time with family and friends,” said Robert Fradette, vice president of marketing communications at Bob Evans Restaurants. “It’s no secret that the perfect Easter feast can take hours of planning, preparation, and post meal clean-up. At Bob Evans, we want to offer families a new tradition by offering a fully cooked, heat-and-serve homestyle meal so you can spend more time on what matters – making memories together.”

The Premium Farmhouse Feast® is packed cold and comes complete with both a slow-roasted whole boneless turkey breast and sliced hickory-smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, gravy, dozen rolls, macaroni and cheese, a whole apple pie, a strawberry supreme pie, and a loaf of banana nut bread. There’s something for everyone to enjoy! This meal can feed a family of 10 for only $114.99.

Order, pick-up, reheat and serve – it’s that simple! Guests can order the Farmhouse Feast at any Bob Evans Restaurant or http://www.bobevans.com and schedule their own pick-up date through Easter Sunday. The meals are fresh and made-to-order, but quantities are limited, so ordering early is highly recommended.

“The Farmhouse Feast allows families to enjoy a wholesome, delicious meal without the fuss and time-consuming preparation of a holiday meal,” said Fradette. “And most importantly, it’s a great value for families who would rather spend time with each other than in the kitchen during the holiday.”

In addition to offering this to-go feast, Bob Evans also will be open on Easter during their normal hours of operation for families looking to dine in. On Easter, Bob Evans will open at 6 a.m.* and will offer brunch menu items all day featuring guest favorites, such as the Fruitful Farmer and the Border Scramble Omelet. Bob Evans also will offer a special Easter meal in all restaurants on Sunday, April 21. For $14.99, guests can enjoy hickory-smoked ham, slow-roasted turkey & dressing, choice of two sides, and freshly-baked bread.

