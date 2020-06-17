Bob Evans Introduces Curbside Pickup, Offers “Father’s Choice”

Bob Evans Restaurants is launching curbside pickup at all of its restaurants. Curbside pickup is now an available option for guests ordering online – and just in time for Father’s Day!

For one week only, Bob Evans is changing the name of its signature Farmer’s Choice Family Meal To Go to “Father’s Choice” Family Meal To Go to honor Dads everywhere this Father’s Day. Starting Monday, June 15, guests can order the ‘Father’s Choice’ Family Meal To Go by stopping in restaurant, calling ahead or ordering online.

Father’s Choice Family Meal to Go – Bob Evans signature breakfast, serves four, including sausage links, scrambled eggs, home fries, and hotcakes. Served hot for $24.99 available for carryout, delivery or new curbside pickup. And with the brand new curbside pickup service, the “Father’s Choice” Family Meal to Go makes Father’s Day brunch a breeze.