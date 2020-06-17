Bob Evans Introduces Curbside Pickup, Offers “Father’s Choice”

Bob Evans Restaurants is launching curbside pickup at all of its restaurants. Curbside pickup is now an available option for guests ordering online – and just in time for Father’s Day!
For one week only, Bob Evans is changing the name of its signature Farmer’s Choice Family Meal To Go to “Father’s Choice” Family Meal To Go to honor Dads everywhere this Father’s Day. Starting Monday, June 15, guests can order the ‘Father’s Choice’ Family Meal To Go by stopping in restaurant, calling ahead or ordering online.
Father’s Choice Family Meal to Go – Bob Evans signature breakfast, serves four, including sausage links, scrambled eggs, home fries, and hotcakes. Served hot for $24.99 available for carryout, delivery or new curbside pickup. And with the brand new curbside pickup service, the “Father’s Choice” Family Meal to Go makes Father’s Day brunch a breeze.
Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.