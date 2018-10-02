Boathouse owner takes over former City Center Travinia spot

The owner of the Boathouse Live music venue in Newport News is partnering with a well-known Fort Monroe chef to open Fat Hen Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar in the former Travinia spot by the movie theater in City Center at Oyster Point.

“It’s a great spot,” said Fat Hen co-owner Sean Pepe.

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar closed at the end of June after operating for almost four years. Pepe, who runs Boathouse Live, hadn’t been to the restaurant before but inquired about the newly available, more upscale space.

“We are very excited about this new concept coming to City Center. It is a great location, and the new owners have a lot of experience,” said leasing agent Tammy Wallman with Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate.

Pepe is partnering with David Payne, who is leaving his role as executive chef and director of dining at The Chamberlin on Fort Monroe to pursue the venture. Payne, who has been The Chamberlin’s executive chef for the past eight years, met Pepe while eating at The Deadrise, another restaurant Pepe operates with partners. The two would often talk about collaborating.

They are changing the decor but are keeping the restaurant’s setup and large wine cooler and hope to open Fat Hen by the end of the month, Pepe said.

The 6,838-square-foot restaurant at 11820 Fountain Way can fit a couple hundred people. It has a private dining room and also a large patio with fire pits that opens up to the bar inside.

Pepe agreed taking on another large City Center venue — on top of running the 16,800-square-foot Boathouse — could get intense. The concert venue, which is also a restaurant, so far has met expectations since opening in December last year, Pepe said.

But he likes the prospects he sees in City Center, citing the addition of another Ferguson headquarters campus being constructed by the fountain.

“It’s where all the industry in Newport News is,” Pepe said. “I would like to think it’s a nice place you can take clients or do special events.

The restaurant will have a range of prices and affordable even for families, said Payne, who was born and raised in Newport News. He plans to have a separate bar menu so movie-goers can grab a quick bite to eat.

Fat Hen will serve classic Italian dishes but using local ingredients and with a twist — like braised beef short rib lasagna or blue crab risotto, Payne said. Of course, there will be pasta, a large wine selection and weekly specials for lunch and dinner.

Pepe is also working to open Fuller’s Raw Bar in Phoebus later this year although construction is still in progress. He is a partner in multiple operating restaurants, including Kismet Bistro at 99 Main in Hilton, El Diablo Loco in Phoebus and The Barking Dog.

“We’re trying to create fun, cool things to do on the Peninsula,” Pepe said.

Bozick can be reached by phone at 757-247-4741. Sign up for a free weekday business news email at TidewaterBiz.com or follow @TidewaterBiz.