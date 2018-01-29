Bo Peep at The Rag Trader Brings A Bit of Sexy Back to NYC’s Garment District

Perhaps a little hard to fathom now, the Garment District was once the trend-setting epicenter of New York’s fashion biz. Now it’s at last bringing a bit of that sexy back, with the opening of the opulent new nightlife spot The Rag Trader – and its glamorous subterranean piano bar Bo Peep Cocktail & Highball Store.

Are there lost sheep involved, you ask? Actually, the name references the previous tenants, Bo Peep MFG circa 1935, and a sign is still visible on the exterior of the building at 36th and Broadway. But the manufacturing has been replaced, of course, by luxurious cocktail slinging.

Haven’t been to a piano bar in awhile? That’s about to change, as the lavish garden level room boasts everything from the occasional burlesque show to a steady parade of local musical talent, all sublime accompaniment to a menu of decidedly decadent drinks.

“Piano bars are something that this city’s nightlife was built on,” insists Beverage Director Evan Hawkins, “and yet they have seemingly diminished to a whimper. [We wanted] a bar [that seems] from a bygone era.”

To that end, they were set on keeping as much of the existing interior as intact as possible, digging through layers of concrete for the old wood and tile factory floors. The original red brick walls were well preserved, and now display classic model images from the 1930s – while furnishings include plush velvet seating and retro-Deco chandeliers. Even the servers contribute to the cabaret atmosphere, Hawkins noting that, “Half the staff is musically inclined, jumping on the mic in a moment’s notice.”

Still, he oversees a very modern cocktail program, with most of the bitters, syrups and tinctures made in house. And he was good enough to share the recipes for a couple of our faves.

Hollywood Harlot

(A stirred French 75)

2 parts Gin, lemon oil sugar (made in house, technical term is oleo sacrum), 1 part citrus tincture topped with Prosecco. Cherry and lemon peel garnish.

Indiana’s Poison

(Bo Peep’s Old Fashioned)

Equal parts bourbon and rye, date syrup (date reduction in house), black walnut bitters. Orange and lemon peel garnish.

