Bluebird's Pub opens this week in Hampden

Hampden’s Bluebird Cocktail Room has proven so popular since it opened in 2017 that customers have been known to wait in long lines at the door.

Yes, lines. In Hampden.

In an effort to accommodate the masses, the Bluebird is expanding to a downstairs pub, which will have its grand opening this Friday at noon, according to a release.

“My wife and I have always said we created the Bluebird to reflect the type of bar that we would love go to,” owner Paul Benkert said in a statement. “The design of the Pub reflects this same sentiment.”

The space in 3600 Hickory Ave. was formerly occupied by the Little Bird Coffee Bar, which closed in February.

Customers can get a sneak peek at the space before Friday; the Pub will be open from noon until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and serving a full drink and food menu.

While the Pub will serve a few cocktails from Bluebird’s menu — including its signature old fashioned — the drink menu’s focus will be on whiskey as well as Guinness drafts. Dining options include elevated pub fare like a foie gras burger for $23. Sunday brunch will be served from noon until 3:30 p.m. Outdoor seating will be available in warmer months.

Owners say it will be a slightly more relaxed atmosphere than its upstairs counterpart — and kids are welcome before 5 p.m. After that, anyone entering must be 21 or older.

