Blue-ribbon winning recipes include Austrian thumbprint cookies, white chocolate raspberry muffins

AUSTRIAN THUMBPRINT COOKIES

Wicked Sweet Bakeshop Thumbprint Cookie Challenge

1 cup sugar

4 cups flour, sifted

1 pound unsalted butter, softened

1 egg yolk

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup finely chopped walnuts

1 cup sanding sugar

1/2 cup jam, store-bought or homemade (good flavor options include strawberry and apricot)

Cream butter and sugar together. Add egg yolk. Add vanilla. Mix. Add flour and salt, and mix together. Form the dough into a loaf, wrap in waxed paper and refrigerate at least three hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease cookie sheet.

Form portions of dough into balls that are about 3/4-inch in diameter.

Mix nuts and sanding sugar together and roll balls in mix to coat. Place on cookie sheet and lightly press your thumb in middle of the dough. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and fill the indent with jam, being careful not to overfill. Bake for another 5 minutes, until the jam bubbles.

Cool on rack.

— Walanne Steele, Easton

Strawberry Jam

Note: If you want to make thumbprint cookies using homemade jam, here's a recipe from Walanne Steele

Ingredients:

4 pints fresh strawberries (will yield 5 cups crushed strawberries)

7 cups sugar

1 package Sure-Jell (fruit pectin)

Equipment:

8 half-pint jelly jars

8 canning lids and rings

Ladle

Canner and canning rack (water bath)

1. Fill canner half full with water. Turn on to simmer.

2. Wash jars and lids. Boil jars in a pot of water. Pour boiling water over lids and let sit in hot water until ready to use.

3. Wash strawberries and remove stems. Crush one layer at a time with a potato masher or pulse in food processor. Do not puree.

4. Add strawberries to a wide pan. (Note: The measurement must be exact, five cups of strawberries.)

5. Add one box of fruit pectin to fruit. Stir.

6. Measure exact amount of sugar, 7 cups, into a separate bowl. Set aside.

7. Heat strawberry/pectin mix to a full rolling boil (a boil that cannot be stirred down) on high heat, stirring constantly.

7. Add sugar quickly and return to a full rolling boil. Boil exactly one minute and remove from heat. Skim off any foam.

8. Ladle quickly into prepared jars. Fill to within 1/8 inch of tops. Wipe jar rims and threads with damp paper towel. Cover with-two piece lids. Screw bands tightly. Lower rack into canner. Water must cover jars 1 or 2 inches. Process 10 minutes and cool upright. After jars cool, check seals by pressing down lids. If lid springs back, jars are not sealed and should be refrigerated and eaten within a few weeks. Store in a cool dry place up to a year.

WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY MUFFINS WITH STREUSEL TOPPING

Pampered Chef Marvelous Muffins Contest winner

•Muffin batter:

3 1/2 cups flour

2 tsps. baking powder

2 tsps. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup plain yogurt

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

2 cups raspberries

1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips

•Streusel topping:

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup rolled oats

4 Tbsps. butter, cut up

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together.

In another large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the brown sugar and beat on high until creamed, about 2 minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed. Next, add the eggs, yogurt and vanilla extract. Beat on medium speed for 1 minute, then increase speed to high and continue until creamy and well-combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed to incorporate all the ingredients well.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Beat on low speed until mostly combined. Add in the milk. Beat again on low speed until well combined. Fold in the raspberries and the white chocolate chips.

Spoon batter into the liners, filling all the way to the top.

Prepare the streusel topping by combining the flour, brown sugar and rolled oats in a small bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle evenly over all the muffins.

Place muffins in the preheated oven. Bake for 5 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Bake for an additional 15-18 minutes. Remove muffins from oven. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Remove muffins to a wire rack and cool completely.

—Julie Hamilton, Allentown

DELICIOUS PEACHES AND CREAM PIE

Winner of the Bechdolt's Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert Contest

•Crust:

4 cups flour

1 egg, beaten

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 tsps. salt

1/2 cup water

1 1/2 cups lard (or butter-flavor vegetable shortening)

•Peaches & Cream Cheese filling:

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

7-9 peaches, peeled and sliced, about 1/2 inch thick

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup King Arthur pie thickener

•Crumb topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup oatmeal

About 2 Tbsps. milk

About 2 Tbsps. coarse gourmet sugar

Dusting of 10X or confectioners' sugar dusting (best if you use a shaker to apply)

Crust:

In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar and salt. With a pastry blender or two knives, cut in lard or vegetable shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, mix together, egg, vinegar and water. Add to flour mixture. Mix until dough is moistened enough so it holds together. Refrigerate till chilled, about an hour or so. When it is chilled, roll dough on a lightly floured surface to about 1/8 inch thick. Place over pie plate and cut off excess. (You have extra dough from this recipe, which you can use to make a decorative, lattice top. If you prefer, you can save it for another pie.)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Peaches and Cream Cheese filling:

Mix sugar and thickener together and add to peaches. Let stand for an hour. Beat cream cheese until fluffy and gradually beat in condensed milk until smooth. Stir in lemon juice. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over prepared unbaked crust. Top with peach mixture.

Crumb topping:

Mix together brown sugar, oatmeal and flour. Cut in butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over peach mixture.

For a lattice top, cut remaining dough into about 8 strips about 1-inch wide. Arrange half of the strips over the filling/crumb topping, using longer strips toward the center. Lay remaining strips in the opposite direction. Press to bottom crust. Flute edges.

Brush a light layer of milk over top of the lattice and sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Cover with foil and put into the oven for the first 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Remove from oven. Cool on wire rack. Dust the top with 10X sugar.

—Laurie Rauch, New Tripoli

DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH CARAMEL FILLING

Note: Here is a corrected version of this recipe, which first ran Sept. 12 in the Life/Food section.

•Cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup Hershey's Special Dark cocoa

1 tsp. salt

2 tsps. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup sour cream

2 lg. eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup hot coffee

1 1 /2 tsps. vanilla extract

2 cups sugar

•Filling:

4 egg whites

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup prepared caramel dip (i.e., Marzetti's)

8 Lindt chocolate caramel truffles, optional

•Frosting:

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sour cream

4 to 5 cups confectioners' sugar

Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and flour two round 9-inch pans. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine first five ingredients and mix on low for 2-3 minutes. Add sour cream, eggs, oil, sugar, coffee and vanilla extract to dry ingredients and mix on low speed until completely incorporated. Turn mixer off and scrape sides and bottom of bowl. Continue to mix on medium speed for 1 minute. Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool cakes on racks for 15 minutes. Remove cakes from pans and cool completely on wire rack.

Filling: Whisk egg whites and sugar over a double boiler until sugar is completely dissolved. Pour into the bowl of an electric mixer. Whisk on medium high until mixture is cooled down and whites are stiff. Add softened butter, a little bit at a time, and beat until combined. On low, mix in caramel. Chill until ready to use.

Frosting: Slowly melt chocolate and butter together (place both in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 20 seconds, stir and microwave another 10 seconds in increments until it's melted.) Whisk in sour cream. Transfer mixture to bowl of an electric mixer. Beat in confectioners' sugar until you get a thick consistency, starting with four cups but maybe needing more if it's not thick enough.

Assemble cake: Cut each layer in half. Place one cake layer onto a serving plate. Spread with one fourth of caramel filling. Place second layer on top and frost with one fourth of filling. Repeat with other two layers, then frost the entire cake with chocolate frosting. Decorate cake with truffles as desired.

—Eva Seibert, Allentown