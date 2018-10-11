Blue Dog BBQ Co. to open in Little Italy next week

Blue Dog BBQ Co., a new restaurant and bar in Little Italy, will open next week in the former Heavy Seas Alehouse space.

What started in 2017 as a catering company will become a brick-and-mortar spot at 1300 Bank St., serving barbecue and drinks starting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19, said co-owner Sean Stoll.

Originally slated to open over the summer, Blue Dog BBQ Co.’s build-out and permitting process took longer than expected, said Stoll, who co-owns the business with Jon Royce and Mike Neall. Now, they’re just excited to reach the finish line.

“I’m excited to finally see the vision of what Jon and I have been trying to do for awhile, which is really to make this a fun, homey atmosphere for everyone,” Stoll said.

Stoll said he expects items such as the pecan-smoked pulled pork and large spare ribs (“We’re not doing the smaller baby-back stuff,” he said) to become flagship items for Blue Dog. He believes their technique and care — all wood-smoked, no gas smokers — will set Blue Dog apart from competition.

“Someone is tending our fire every night between midnight and 1 a.m.,” he said.

Restaurant operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The establishment will be closed Mondays.

The dining room seats approximately 65, Stoll said. There’s also a private dining room that can hold 40 and outside seating in the courtyard near the smoker for nearly 20, he said.

The bar, which has 25 seats, has new TVs, along with NFL Sunday Ticket for football fans, he said.

Heavy Seas Alehouse closed in early June after six years in business.

