Blue Apron new meal kits are perfect for anyone whose New Year’s resolution is to cook more and lose weight. The ingredient box service is partnering with WW–who you may remember as Weight Watchers–on meal kits in 2019.

WW x Blue Apron will feature weekly recipes inspired by WW’s Freestyle program–which they’re marketing as less point-counting and more fruits and vegetable eating–of which spokespeople Oprah and DJ Khaled are fans. If you can’t wait until the new year to kick off your resolution, the exclusive to Blue Apron WW meal kits will start selling online December 26 and can be delivered through all of 2019.

This is not the first time WW has tried meal kits. The brand previously partnered with California-based meal kit company FreshRealm, as part of WW’s Healthy Kitchen initiative.

