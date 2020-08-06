Bloomin’ Brands Announces Group Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion





Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) promoted Sheilina Henry to Group Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion. In this newly created position, Henry will lead the company’s efforts toward furthering equality and inclusion in the areas of leadership, talent, training, and education.

“This is an important part of our culture and the new role enhances our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer. “Sheilina is a talented, passionate, and respected leader with extensive operations experience who will guide our efforts to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve at all levels within our company.”

Henry will also lead the Bloomin’ Brands Diversity & Inclusion Council, which advises short- and long-term strategies to advance diversity, equality and inclusion among its employees, customers, suppliers, and communities.

“Having experienced gender and racial bias throughout my life, I am proud of the steps Bloomin’ Brands is taking to create a culture that is more diverse and inclusive,” said Henry. “I am honored and humbled to be included on this journey.”

Henry has over 20 years of experience in restaurant operations, training, and project management. She joined Bloomin’ Brands in 2012 as an Outback Steakhouse Joint Venture Partner. She was promoted to Vice President, Training & Development in 2016 and Regional Vice President in 2019. Prior to joining Bloomin’ Brands, she held various positions in operations and training at Yum! Brands.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant brands. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com .

Contact:

Cathie Koch

Group Vice President, Corporate Affairs

813-830-5127