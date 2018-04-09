In Bloom restaurant closes in South Baltimore

Eight months after rebranding, In Bloom has closed its doors in South Baltimore.

The restaurant at 1444 Light St. is closed until further notice, according to messages on its website and phone line.

“Changes coming, so In Bloom will be closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. Private [p]arties that have been booked will still be honored,” the restaurant’s website reads.

A message on the restaurant’s voicemail conveys a similar sentiment: “We’re currently undergoing a transition and are closed for dinner and brunch service.”

Husband-and-wife owners Kevin Perry and Cecilia Benalcazar have owned the restaurant since 2012, when it first opened as Liv2Eat. That changed in August, when a makeover and a new name led to the birth of In Bloom as the owners looked to breathe new life into the restaurant.

Shortly after the rebrand, they opened Blooming Deli next door at 1448 Light St. Blooming Deli remains open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Benalcazar was not immediately available to comment.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants