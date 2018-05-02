Blondies planning food truck following closure of downtown Allentown eatery

Foodies, particularly those with a sweet tooth, were dismayed by the closure of Blondies Cupcakes & Hot Dogs a couple months ago on Hamilton Street in Center City Allentown.

The Catasauqua-based business, known for its designer cupcakes, specialty hot dogs and “Slovak soul food,” however, is not giving up on the city’s downtown.

Instead, husband and wife operators Chad Gillespie and Rebecca Zukowski-Gillespie are planning to offer their treats via another avenue — a food truck.

The concept is in its early stages, but the couple is looking to debut the truck “sometime this summer” in the area of Fourth and Hamilton streets, near City Hall, Gillespie said.

It would offer most of Blondies’ full menu weekdays during lunchtime, said Gillespie, noting he’s looking to gain permission from the owner of Hamilton Tower to use the apartment building’s parking lot.

“I’m committed to the city of Allentown,” Gillespie said. “Everyone from the Redevelopment Authority has been great. Everyone from City Hall has been great. Everyone from the Chamber has been great. And now we have so many government workers and other people from downtown coming up to Catty, which is 4.7 miles away, for lunch food.”

Blondies, which opened eight years ago at 333 Front St. in Catasauqua, closed its one-year-old spot at 621 W. Hamilton St. in Allentown following an ongoing rent dispute with property owner Cityline Construction.

The business, which has earned several local distinctions along with being featured on Food Network and Spike, offers a rotating selection of more than 150 cupcake varieties — from unique selections such as Absolutely Elvis, blueberry French toast, Orange Julius, maple bacon pancake and sweet potato casserole to best-sellers such as chocolate lava bomb, peanut butter black bottom, New York-style cheesecake, red velvet and very vanilla.

It also serves savory dishes such as nachos, deep-fried pretzels, Dutch pierogie casserole, halushki and halupki.

Cupcakes also can be purchased at Two Sisters Bagels at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, The Brass Rail in Allentown and Walnutport Produce Co.

