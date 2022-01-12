The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar Undergoes Outdoor Dining Space Renovation at Rancho Santa Margarita Location

Popular New American Concept to Unveil Original Location’s New Patio Space with Upgrades in Coming Weeks

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chef-driven The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar in Rancho Santa Margarita has undergone extensive patio renovations to enhance its outdoor dining space, which will be ready for diners to enjoy in the coming weeks. The courtyard expansion, which adds approximately 500 square feet to the existing space, will be complete with additional dining and lounging areas, as well as a large central fireplace feature with unparalleled lake views.

The expanded floor plan will also allow for outdoor heaters, bench seating, updated flooring, updated tile, 2 palm trees and other landscaping, as well as brand new furnishings. The 976 square foot area can comfortably accommodate seating up to 40, doubling the former courtyard patio capacity.

Diners looking to dine al fresco can soon spend time on the refurbished patio while delighting in food and drink offerings from the seasonally rotating menus featuring culturally-inspired modern American dishes. Nightly happy hour includes $6 select wines and draft beers, $7 well spirits, and $10 speciality cocktails, as well as discounted appetizers. In addition, weekly happenings include Tiki Taco Tuesday where guests can enjoy $3 tacos from 6-9pm and $10 tiki cocktails all night long; Wine & Whiskey Wednesday which offers half off wine by the glass and whiskey specials including $8 House Old Fashioneds and featured whiskies; and Kill the Keg Thursdays, featuring all night $6 draft beers and half-off select bottled beers. Guests who “kill the keg” win exclusive merch.

“We are excited to unveil our renovated patio space to our loyal guests who have been eagerly anticipating its completion,” said Tony Monaco, owner of The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar. “It has been wonderful seeing our customers back enjoying our food in-person and, with the expanded outdoor floor plan, our aim is to make diners all the more comfortable joining us.”

The Blind Pig in Rancho Santa Margarita is open six days a week from 4pm-10pm on Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 4pm-11pm on Thursdays, 4pm-12am on Fridays, and offers lunch on the weekends beginning at 11am with a 12am close time on Saturdays and 9pm on Sundays. The restaurant is located at 31431 Santa Margarita Pkwy . Reservations can be made in advance by calling (949) 888-0072 or by visiting www.theblindpigoc.com/rancho-santa-margarita .

About The Blind Pig

The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar operates two Orange County locations in Rancho Santa Margarita and Yorba Linda. The concept is revered for serving up a menu of chef-driven, gourmet new-American cuisine by Executive Chef Karl Pfleider, and for its bar program offering an expansive selection of award-winning craft cocktails alongside a curated selection of local beers on draft that rotate regularly. All syrups are made in house, and The Blind Pig’s bartenders work alongside the kitchen to create new seasonal cocktails to pair expertly with the cuisine. The speakeasy-style bar and eatery’s menus change seasonally with eclectic and imaginative choices, as well as classic mainstays, promising something for everyone. To learn more, please visit www.theblindpigoc.com .

Media Contact:

Chan Hong

Ajenda Public Relations

chan@ajendapr.com

760-519-8904

