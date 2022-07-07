Blimpie Introduces an All-New Pulled Pork Sub and Brings Back a Pulled Pork Favorite

Scottsdale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Blimpie® ( www.Blimpie.com ), America’s Sub Shop®, has introduced a new Cuban Pulled Pork sub and welcomes the return of the Spicy Pork Sub, both available for a limited time. Guests can try the two pulled pork subs at Blimpie locations nationwide.

Promotional Sandwiches:

Cuban Pulled Pork : Tender pulled pork and ham, topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, and stone-ground mustard

: Tender pulled pork and ham, topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, and stone-ground mustard Spicy Pork: Tender pulled pork drizzled with Hot Sauce and Sweet Baby Rays® BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon ranch slaw

“Blimpie is excited to introduce our brand new Cuban Pulled Pork sub and bring back a fan favorite, the Spicy Pork sub,” said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands

, parent company of Blimpie. “We are thrilled to offer pulled pork two ways, each with its own unique and mouthwatering flavor combination that our guests are sure to love!”

The Pulled Pork sandwiches will be available on Blimpie menus until October 2, 2022.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group’s purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com .

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaBrands.com .

