From Bleak to Blazing, The Toasted Yolk Café Roars Into 2021

Houston-Based Breakfast Franchise Continues to Grow Successfully Amid Pandemic

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk , the fast-growing, full-service dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, finished 2020 strong with a weekly double-digit increase in sales over 2019 for the last quarter of the year. Overall, the franchise grew 20 percent and opened four successful units in the past year, including League City, Bellaire, Fulshear and Cypress.

“2020 was tough for everyone in the hospitality and restaurant industry; however, we saw a change with diners in early September – people wanted to get out, get back into their routine,” said Chris Milton, CEO of The Toasted Yolk. “With solid COVID protocols in place and the fact that we retained almost all of our employees, we saw this as an opportunity to really super-serve our customers by executing top-notch service.”

Founded in 2010 by industry veterans and friends, Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, the restaurant franchise has expanded to 15 locations across the Greater Houston area in just under a decade. The brand’s continued commitment to in-store franchisee support has helped build traction in increasing sales, guest count and establishing solid leadership at each location, while aggressive social media marketing further expands its customer base. In times of uncertainty, social media also grew increasingly vital in establishing and managing two-way communication with the customer base.

The Toasted Yolk’s continued expansion highlights the company’s ability to fill a void in the marketplace. Milton and DeMott were able to identify the need for a full-service, high-quality breakfast restaurant destination, and The Toasted Yolk has been able to tap into this growing industry. As the restaurant expands into new markets in 2021, The Toasted Yolk will focus their development efforts locally in Houston and major Texas markets. They will also be expanding their national footprint with locations spanning across the Gulf Coast into Florida, Alabama and Georgia where communities are expressing high levels of interest.

“Though the industry as a whole faced and continued to face many challenges last year, I believe that we are coming out of 2020 as not only as the breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant of choice but also the employer of choice, and our sales and continued growth validate that,” said Milton. “With several new locations and franchise opportunities on the horizon in 2021, we look forward to continuing our expansion.”

About the Toasted Yolk Café

The Toasted Yolk Café is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast and lunch classics. A product of industry veterans and friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, the Toasted Yolk Café is dedicated to serving dishes made with only the highest-quality ingredients and served in a vibrant and comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. The menus offered are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. For more information, please visit https://thetoastedyolk.com . Follow us: Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Anna Bailey (anna@theprboutqiue.com)

Karen Henry (karen@theprboutique.com)

The PR Boutique

713-599-1271

The post From Bleak to Blazing, The Toasted Yolk Café Roars Into 2021 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.