Blaze Pizza Offers Big Game Pizza Specials for All Crowd Sizes and Crust Preferences

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Blaze Pizza , the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is upping its value game for The Big Game. With a host of bundles and offers, including individual pizzas, large pizzas, and even the company’s new Cheesy Bread, crafted with scratch-made dough and whole-milk mozzarella, there’s a deal for everyone.

Pickup and curbside offers for The Big Game include:

One (1) Large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95

Party of One Bundle, which includes an 11-inch, one-topping pizza and regular-sized fountain drink* for $7.95

For those who don’t want to miss a minute of the action, the following Big Game offers are available for delivery, as well as curbside and pickup.

Cheesy Bread Bundle, which includes One (1) Large, two-topping pizza, Two (2) bottled beverages, and the company’s new Cheesy Bread, all for $20.95

Two (2) Large two-topping pizza, appropriately priced at $22.00

Along with those special offers, Blaze Pizza will also have a variety of other deals online. As always, the company’s 11-inch individual pizzas can be customized with any one of Blaze’s chef-driven crusts, including Keto, Cauliflower or Gluten Free.

“We know people are looking forward to watching to The Big Game, and we’re rolling out some of our best specials of the year in honor of it. With COVID in mind, we’ve got a host of offers perfect for celebrating alone or with a smaller-than-normal group,” said company chief marketing officer, Vincent Szwajkowski. “Along with unbeatable value, with Wayz to Blaze, you can get your favorite Blaze Pizza quick and easily with carry out, curbside and delivery options.”

Each Blaze Pizza is strictly following best-in-class safety and sanitation guidelines, including requiring masks and gloves for all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor.

*20oz Bottled Beverages may be substituted where fountain drinks are temporarily unavailable

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates more than 340 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza .

