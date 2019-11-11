Blaze Pizza Names Mandy Shaw Chief Executive Officer

Former CFO Promoted to Lead Fast Casual Pizza Chain’s Rapid Expansion

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Blaze Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced the promotion of Mandy Shaw to President and Chief Executive Officer. Shaw has been with Los Angeles-based Blaze Pizza since 2018 as its Chief Financial Officer, and has also served as Interim CEO since August 2019. Shaw has played a critical role in the Company’s rapid growth over the past two years.

“Mandy is stepping into the CEO role with a unique understanding of the brand,” Blaze Pizza co-founder Rick Wetzel said in a statement. “Since joining just under two years ago, she has demonstrated a blend of entrepreneurial spirit, brand vision and operational expertise that make her the perfect fit to lead this company.”

Mandy takes over as Blaze is showing significant momentum due to recent product launches including new specialty crusts and a clean-ingredient 14” large pizza, garnering significant national media attention. Blaze Pizza currently operates 340 restaurants across 41 states and 6 countries, and the Company has established itself as the premier destination for fast artisanal pizza.

“I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role with Blaze and I am excited to hit the ground running,” Shaw said. “This Company was built on partnering with exceptional franchisees to provide world-class guest experiences, and I look forward to helping Blaze continue to deliver on that promise.”

Blaze Pizza gave Shaw considerable credit for driving growth, fostering strong relationships with franchisees and spearheading the Company’s focus on digital innovation, technology and systems. A seasoned executive, Shaw previously worked in a number of roles at Bloomin’ Brands for over 12 years, including serving as Chief Information Officer and Chief Accounting Officer before making her move to Los Angeles to join Blaze.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Guests can customize one of the many chef-driven Signature Pizzas or build their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients. All restaurants make the original house-made dough from scratch daily, using just a few simple ingredients to create our signature crust. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze pizzas can be ordered in-restaurant or online for carryout or delivery.

Blaze was recently named pizza “brand of the year” by the Harris Poll and “America’s favorite pizza chain” by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 “brand of the year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, the rapidly growing chain is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza.

