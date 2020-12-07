Blaze Pizza Launches New Scratch-Made Cheesy Bread

New Shareable Menu Items Warms up the Season with Simple, Artisanal Ingredients

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Blaze Pizza today announced the launch of its newest offering, Cheesy Bread, available nationwide starting today. Inspired by Mediterranean flatbreads, Blaze’s executive chef, Brad Kent, merged comfort food and gourmet ingredients to create Cheesy Bread – starting with Blaze’s scratch-made dough, then topping it with whole milk mozzarella, a sprinkle of oregano and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

“When we talked about creating an accompaniment for our pizzas, we started with our fresh dough, which is crafted daily at each of our restaurants. We then combined our whole-milk mozzarella, oregano and a drizzle of 100% extra virgin Spanish olive oil, resulting in a symphony of flavors in every bite,” said Executive Chef and Blaze Pizza co-founder, Brad Kent. “We’re deliberate when introducing new menu items, and this warm, comfort food-type addition felt right to cap off 2020.”

Cheesy Bread will be served with two sides of the company’s signature house-made red sauce, ensuring an easy, shareable experience. Cheesy Bread is priced at $4.95, and to celebrate the launch, Blaze Pizza will offer Cheesy Bread FREE with any order of $25 or more.

Along with the launch promotion, Postmates and UberEats are also offering free Cheesy Bread. From December 7 – 13, Postmates is giving away Cheesy Bread for free with orders over $25. From December 21 – 30, UberEats is giving away Cheesy Bread for free with orders over $20.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates more than 345 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza .

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Blaze Pizza, LLC

949-981-0757

josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

