Blaze Pizza Launches its Blazin’ Hot Chicken Pizza

Limited-Time Offering is Inspired by the Iconic Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Blaze Pizza today announced the launch of its newest offering, the Blazin’ Hot Chicken Pizza, available nationwide starting today for a limited time. Inspired by the iconic Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Blaze’s executive chef, Brad Kent, took an ingredient-focused approach to craft the company’s newest offering, balancing the spice of ghost pepper chicken meatballs with a creamy, vinegary slaw for crunch and zest.

“When we began to think about what a Hot Chicken Pizza would taste like, it was critical that our version delivered a taste profile that paid homage to the unique flavor, crunch and heat of authentic Nashville Hot Chicken,” said Executive Chef and Blaze Pizza co-founder, Brad Kent. “What we created is a harmonious blend of taste and texture by combining spicy peppers with a creamy, tangy slaw to balance things out. Whether you’re a fan of spicy food, or just looking for a new culinary experience, the Blazin’ Hot Chicken Pizza is for you.”

Along with the company’s signature house-made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, ghost pepper chicken meatballs and slaw, the pizza is also topped with a signature drizzle of Frank’s RedHot®, to ensure the pizza delivers on its name.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates more than 345 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza .

