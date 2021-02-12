Blaze Pizza Brings Customizable Fresh Pizza All for One Price to Stuart with Grand Opening of Local Restaurant

Local Residents can try Blaze Pizza for FREE by Downloading the Blaze App

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) From a variety of crusts crafted with simple ingredients, topped with any combination of fresh sauces, cheeses, meats, and veggies, cooked to perfection in just three minutes. It’s what’s makes Blaze Pizza so delicious, and residents in and around Stuart can get a taste starting this Tuesday, February 16.

Blaze Pizza’s new Stuart restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 11 am until 10 pm daily. Located at 2161 SE Federal Highway , Blaze Pizza prides itself on offering plenty of craveable options, no matter your dietary restrictions. From the thoughtfully curated meats with no nitrates to the variety of fresh vegetables sourced from family farms, each element has been chosen meticulously by Blaze Pizza’s executive chef, Brad Kent, a Zagat-awarded culinary innovator. At Blaze Pizza, every meal starts by selecting one of the brand’s four famous crusts, from the house made original to their Cauliflower, Keto, and Gluten Free alternatives. Guests can then choose from one of Blaze’s Signature Pizza builds or customize their pizza with any number of toppings and Blaze their own way, all for one price.

For pizza lovers looking for toppings tailored to their lifestyle, Blaze also offers vegan cheese and spicy plant-based chorizo, again included in its all-for-one-price philosophy. The company also provides salads and large-sized pizzas that are perfectly shareable for any size gathering.

“Fresh pizza crafted from simple ingredients and served fast with hospitality is something our entire team is passionate about,” said Mandy Shaw, Blaze Pizza’s CEO. “We look forward to providing the Stuart community a new and delicious pizza spot.”

Blaze Pizza will offer dine-in, carry out via pick-up or curbside service, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. Along with Blaze Pizza’s loyalty program, those who download the Blaze app and choose the Stuart restaurant as their “favorite location” from February 16th and March 2nd will get a free pizza reward on March 3rd, valid until March 24th. Blaze Pizza Stuart will implement best-in-class safety and sanitation guidelines, including requiring masks and gloves for all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for all guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com .

About Blaze Pizza

With more than 340 locations across the country and the world, Blaze Pizza offers freshly-prepared, custom pizzas with any number of toppings, all for one price. Guests can go for one of the menu’s signature pizzas or choose from a wide selection of toppings free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Each restaurant makes its original dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Brad Kent. Blaze Pizza offers Gluten-Free, Cauliflower, and Keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo for pizza fans with specific dietary needs. LeBron James, who has made an appearance as “Ron”, the Blaze Pizza employee in various viral videos, is also an investor and franchisee.

