Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Celebrates Annual Pi Day with $3.14 Pizzas on Thursday, March 14th

Company “Unlocks” the World’s Largest Pizza Party

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) On Thursday, March 14, Blaze Pizza will celebrate Pi Day by unlocking the world’s largest pizza party, serving up custom built, artisanal pizzas for just $3.14 each at the company’s more than 314 locations. This year marks the sixth straight edition of Blaze Pizza’s Pi Day celebration, with guests across the US, Canada and abroad expected to join in the celebration, forming lines out the doors, as has been the case in years past.

This year’s special $3.14 Pi Day deal is open to anyone who has the Blaze Pizza app. Beginning on March 4th, Blaze app users will receive a special Pi Day reward in their account, though it will be “locked” and not yet available for use. (For those downloading the app between March 4th through March 14th, the reward will appear immediately after downloading). The reward will be “unlocked” the morning of March 14th, signaling to the company’s more than one-million app users that the world’s largest pizza party has begun and they should calculate the route to their nearest Blaze.

“Math gives us a blueprint to solve a problem, whether simple or complex. It’s with that same spirit that Blaze Pizza was founded — to solve the important problem of how to get an insanely great, scratch-made pizza that’s both fast and affordable,” said Jim Mizes, president and CEO. “This year, we calculated that we will serve more than a quarter million pizzas at $3.14. We look forward to having Blaze fans across the US and Canada come in to celebrate with us.”

All Blaze Pizza locations in the U.S., Canada and Middle East are participating except sites at Disney Springs, Houston Airport, Los Angeles’ Staples Center, George-Mason University and UCLA. The Pi Day celebration will extend to Blaze Pizza’s international restaurants as well, with each country outside of the US and Canada using their own local approach to celebrate this unconventional math holiday.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up or ordering online each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. The generously-sized pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the artisanal pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just minutes. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named #1 ‘Brand of the Year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates more than 314 restaurants in 41 states and 5 countries. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com or facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

