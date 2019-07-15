Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Becomes First National Chain to Launch Keto Crust with Six Grams of Net Carbs

Brand also Introduces Four Life Mode Pizzas – Keto, Protein, Vegetarian and Vegan – Available Exclusively Through Blaze’s Mobile App and Online

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, announced today the launch of two new pizza crusts, including a Keto Crust, which contains just six grams of net carbs, and a Cauliflower Crust. Both new crusts are gluten-free, made with real ingredients and will be on menus in the U.S. and Canada beginning July 16. In conjunction with the launch, the brand is also introducing a new line of Life Mode Pizzas, available exclusively through Blaze Pizza’s mobile app and online. These pizzas – Keto, Protein, Vegetarian and Vegan – allow guests to ‘chart their own course’ and reflect Blaze’s position as an inclusive brand.

The new Life Mode Pizzas include:

Keto Pizza: Keto Crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach

Keto Crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach Protein Pizza: Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano

Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano Vegan Pizza: Original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive oil drizzle

Original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive oil drizzle Vegetarian Pizza: Cauliflower Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach

Complete ingredient list and nutritionals available at blazepizza.com/menu.

“As the first national chain to unveil a Keto Crust, Blaze’s innovation is changing the way that guests think about and eat pizza,” said Executive Chef, Bradford Kent. “We’re making pizza an option, even for those on a low carb diet.”

Along with the company’s new Keto and Cauliflower Crusts, (both available for an additional charge), Blaze Pizza will continue to offer its Original and High-Rise dough, made from scratch, in-house daily.

2019 has been a year of thoughtful and game-changing introductions for the brand. Blaze set the benchmark in the restaurant industry for eco-friendliness by going strawless at its 300+ locations and paved the way for craveable plant-based protein toppings with the recent introduction of a vegan Spicy Chorizo, available at no upcharge.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up or ordering online each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. The generously-sized pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the artisanal pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just minutes. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.

Recently named #1 ‘Brand of the Year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 333 restaurants in 41 states and 5 countries. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors, which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com or facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

