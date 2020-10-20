Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New Utah Location

Company Brings Best-in-Class Safety Processes and Procedures to its Newest St. George Restaurant

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza , the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced that it will open a new location in St. George – making it easier for local residents to get an upgraded pizza experience, all with best-in-class safety processes and procedures top-of-mind for guests and team members.

The build-your-own pizza concept, known for its chef-driven recipes and casually hip restaurants, will be opening on Thursday, October 22, at 1333 South Hilton Dr . The brand will offer dine-in, carry out via pick-up or curbside service, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app and various third-party delivery partners.

The restaurant is also offering a FREE 11-inch build-your-own pizza to anyone who downloads the Blaze Pizza app between October 22nd and November 5th and adds the new St. George location as their favorite/preferred location. The free pizza reward will be accessible on the Blaze Pizza app starting November 6th and redeemable through November 26th.

Additionally, the brand will implement best-in-class safety and sanitation guidelines, including requiring masks and gloves for all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor. The St. George Blaze Pizza will also feature the following:

Hiring of a Dining Service Leader, whose responsibilities will include wiping down high-touch surfaces frequently

Small, single-use eco-friendly bags given to each guest, to store their personal masks while dining

Frequent cleaning of all high-touch surfaces

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates more than 345 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza .

