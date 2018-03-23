Blanchard review: Chef Ryan Burns taking the stuffy out of French fine dining

I want Robert McDonald to have a brutal weekend. I want his back aching, his feet sore, his fingers stiff. I want him counting the hours until Monday, when he can put his feet up at last.

McDonald is the head waiter at The Blanchard, and on my last few visits to this Lincoln Park restaurant, he’s had the kind of nights good waiters dread — the quiet kind, with too many empty tables and not enough tip money at the end of the shift.

Easy on the muscles, tough on the wallet.

I want to change that — more to the point, I want you to change that — because McDonald, the restaurant and executive chef Ryan Burns deserve better.

The Blanchard was my pick for the city’s Best New Restaurant in March 2016; the restaurant was 9 months old then, and Burns was working under chef and partner Jason Paskewitz. Less than a year later, Paskewitz was gone in a bitter partnership dispute (which ended with a settlement and nondisclosure agreement), and Burns had a battlefield promotion.

“How it ended was unfortunate,” Burns said of the split. “I learned a lot from him.”

(Paskewitz, now chef/partner at Pearl Brasserie, in a back-atcha statement said: “Ryan is a fantastic cook; no doubt at all. He deserves credit.”)

He deserves a bigger audience too.

Burns’ food is rooted in French tradition but not bound entirely by it. His current menu, in place as of Valentine’s Day, incorporates a couple of Asian accents, a nod to Spain, and even some childhood memories.

“I wanted to create a menu,” Burns said, “that breaks that stigma of French fine-dining being stuffy.”

The foie-gras fluffer-nutter certainly accomplishes that. Listed among the appetizers but really best as a dessert, this riff on a childhood snack places a thick slab of smooth foie-gras pate, house-made marshmallow cream and maple syrup (solidified into a thin sheet) between thin slices of brioche bread (also in-house) smeared with almond butter. The sandwich is served, in two diagonal-cut halves (of course) inside a vintage lunchbox (mine featured Curious George) whose inner lid holds a “remember to smile!” note from Mom.

“We’ve always been known for foie,” Burns said. “I wanted a playful and fun way to serve it.”

Burns’ other playful moments are less obvious. He fashions plancha-griddled octopus in a bouillabaisse homage, tossing the octopus in pureed-mussels vinaigrette and adding a smear of clam-incorporated rouille to the plate. Kennebec frites provide echoes of caviar service, topped with cured egg yolk and an “accoutrement dust” of powdered caper, chive and scallion; a ceramic cup of salmon-roe cream adds the fishy component.

Bread service ($5) offers a mini-boule of sourdough with leek- and potato-flavored “vichyssoise butter.” In a nod to his childhood days in Miami, snapper crudo shares its plate with grapefruit, pureed avocado, sea lettuce and charcoal-infused oil. Burrata, coated with furikake and toasted sesame seeds, served alongside house-made naan sprinkled with togarashi, is a mind-blowing inspiration.

Seafood provides most of the main-course highlights. There’s a pristine piece of roe-topped salmon, surrounded by artichoke and delicata-squash barigoule (the liquid enriched with butter); Parisienne gnocchi are bolstered by black miso, king crab and a smoked-crab beurre noisette. Dots of horseradish cream, fingerlings and powdered cashews bring earthy flavors to classic Dover sole in beurre blanc.

Mushroom-crusted lamb loin with heavily roasted carrots is as dark and intense as the salmon is clean and light; and the strip steak is darker still, sitting on a “tasty mushroom condiment” of reduced mushrooms and onion. (I’d buy a jar of this stuff if I could.)

In addition to the aforementioned fluffer-nutter, Burns fashions such interesting pairings as beets and chocolate, the latter a small chocolate-mousse cake and the former rendered as irregular shards of beet meringue; coconut-lime dust and diced kiwi introduce tropical elements. Meringue reappears, this time banana-flavored, propped against roasted-pear sorbet and tapioca pudding. And a large bowl of chocolate pot de creme is strewn with pieces of freeze-dried pineapple, chewy candied pineapple and brazil-nut praline.

The Blanchard is a nice place to grab a drink; there’s a very pretty salon across from the dining room with a full bar and wines by the glass. By-the-bottle prices are budget-conscious.

Service, as I suggested earlier, is very good; I liked the way the servers (and kitchen) paced my meal on a slow night (rather than speed things up, which I’ve had happen to me elsewhere). I still haven’t seen the front-of-the-house team put through its paces; I’m hoping my readers can do something about that.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

The Blanchard

1935 N. Lincoln Park West

872-829-3971

theblanchardchicago.com

Tribune rating: Three stars

Open: Dinner Tuesday to Sunday

Prices: Entrees $28-$45

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Other: Valet parking

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

Review: Pearl Brasserie is the best Saturday-night hidden secret in Chicago »

Where to eat now in Chicago: Follow Phil Vettel's reviews »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »