BlackBook Urbanologie: ‘Three Girls Cook’ Pick Their Fave London Restaurants

The vocation of “chef” is a fairly unforgiving one – even more so if you’re a woman trying to make it in a (still) man’s world. But the three MasterChef 2017 finalists, Alison, Giovanna and Lorna (please, no last names) all became great mates as a result of the show – and have now teamed up to form the epicurean “gang” Three Girls Cook, who are taking the UK by culinary storm. (They now host hot-ticket supper clubs around London.)

Seeking wisdom on the somewhat overwhelming London restaurant scene, we teamed up with our partners over at Urbanologie for this list of the Three Girls Cook’s absolute fave current restaurants in Blighty’s capital. Trust them.

Sketch

A list of girly restaurants would be incomplete without Sketch! It must be the most Instagrammed restaurant in London, with their swathes of rich pink velvet booths and chairs and equally pink walls. The food is also pretty good – go for a luxurious afternoon tea with some of your best girlfriends and be sure to take plenty of pictures! A trip to the toilets is also a must, if you know you know.

Duddell’s

This newly opened Cantonese restaurant near London Bridge is set in the beautiful St. Thomas Church. The interiors alone make it worth a visit, with original church features mixed with design from Michaelis Boyd, who also designed Soho Farmhouse. The food is equally exquisite. A particular highlight is the Peking Duck, which comes with ten different condiments and is flamboyantly carved at your table; and the crispy squid is to die for.

XU

XU is the latest venture from brother and sister team Wai Ting Chung and Shing Tat Chung of Bao fame. The little soho restaurant is decked out in a 1930s style, with pastel-coloured booths and plenty of wood paneling. The Taiwanese menu has some Cantonese influences and is full of plenty of creative touches. We love their take on char sui pork, a medium-rare Ibérico collar steak glazed with hoisin, soy and sesame on fat batons of “cucumber hearts”. Everything is beautifully presented in or on gorgeous crockery and bowls, perfect for any keen Instagrammer.

Lupins

Lupins is a gorgeous little place in Flat Iron Square – opened by two lovely ladies: Tash & Lucy. The interiors have little nods of pink, which is lovely, but the star of the show is definitely the food. Serving up ‘sunshine food,’ it’s classic small plates with a Lupins twist. The burrata is always a highlight, but the dishes change regularly, using lots of lovely seasonal produce. They also have a great selection of delicious wines by the glass so you can match the wine to your different dishes. Very easy to go for one and end up there for the whole afternoon!

The Barbary

This little eatery, nestled in Neal’s Yard, is a complete delight. It takes inspiration from the Barbary Coast, which was infamous for pirates and (until the beginning of the 20th century) the Barbary Lion, which explains their logo. We love their food philosophy: seasonal food using cooking techniques passed down through generations. It’s a small plates sort of place, so perfect for gathering up some pals and over-ordering on sharing dishes. The fattoush salad is excellent and as big octopus fans, this one get a thumbs up from us.

