BlackBook Urbanologie: London’s New Vegan Hotspots

by CHLOE.

There was a time when it would have been unthinkable; but yes, even the Brits are getting their veg on these days. And some of London’s hottest tables for 2018 are total meat-free zones.

Here are some of best, including a Covent Garden outpost of NYC’s by CHLOE.

The Vurger Co.

Popular plant-based burger company, The Vurger Co, opens its first permanent site in Shoreditch – this March – following a number of well-received pop-up sand along with a successful crowdfunding campaign. The site features The Vurger Co’s full menu including their best-selling Tabasco Auburger, made from aubergines, chickpeas, red onion and vegan cheese, as well as the company’s infamous mac’n’cheese and shakes. Other soul satisfying highlights from the menu include the mouth-watering Classic, the Mexican and the MLT, packed full of baked mushrooms and rocket and topped with walnut and sundried tomato paste.

By CHLOE.

New York City’s acclaimed vegan (quick-serve) restaurant group has taken the city by storm, and has expanded with locations across the capital and nationwide. This fast-casual operation is vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli’s first foray into the restaurant business and the Covent Garden outpost (opening January, 2018) is their first outside of the States. by CHLOE. aims to share delicious, wholesome, plant-based food “that fuels and energizes without compromising flavor, taste or satisfaction”. Their chef-driven vegan menu always feature locally-sourced ingredients in their most natural form to create “innovative” dishes made in-house – with a mindset of mindful, sustainable ingredient sourcing, eco-friendly packaging and lowering their carbon footprint. The restaurants offer plant-based salads, burgers, sandwiches, cold-pressed juices, ice cream, freshly-baked sweets, and a variety of grab-and-go options.

Wildflower

Wildflower (part of the Peckham Levels project) is a vegetarian and vegan canteen serving breakfast, brunch and lunch throughout the week. Head Chef Joseph Ryan (Frank’s Cafe, Salon) draws inspiration from Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Asian cuisine for the ingredient-led daily menu. The “relaxed, communal atmosphere” offers a laid back ‘greenteen’ setting to dine on dishes such as: roasted cauliflower, bramley apple, walnuts, Cotherstone & pickled onions and sweet potato & sage gratin, toasted oats, beetroot relish & watercress. Open 7 days a week.

The Spread Eagle

London’s first 100% vegan pub in Hackney. Purveyors of the city’s best vegan street food, Meriel Armitage (founder of Club Mexicana) brings her cult Mexican inspired dishes to The Spread Eagle, with an entirely vegan offering from bar to kitchen, fixtures and fittings, creating a modern take on a classic East End boozer. Dishes draw influence from the street food traders of Mexico and California with a concise and regularly rotating small plates and signature Tacos. The bar also has a 16 strong tap selection of vegan beers, and a specially created house ‘Spread Eagle Lager’, as well as a vegan wine list of small batch organic bottles and cocktails.

Purezza

Purezza (purity) was founded in Brighton in 2015, becoming the first vegan pizzeria in the UK. The plant pioneers are revolutionising Italian food through cruelty free ingredients. In February they launch an outpost in Camden. The plant-based eaterie offers three types of pizza base – including sourdough, hemp flour and gluten-free as well as using different types of cruelty-free cheese, including their house rice-blend mozzarella as well as coconut, almond, and cashew-based options on their four cheese pizza. They also offer “meats” such as pancetta, mince and burger patties, which have been engineered with plant proteins and a wide range of raw and gluten-free options.

Urbanologie has been described as “the must have VIP lifestyle app,” designed to keep members in the know with up-to-the-minute insider news and exclusive content on the most anticipated restaurant, bar, club and hotel openings.

The post BlackBook Urbanologie: London’s New Vegan Hotspots appeared first on BlackBook.