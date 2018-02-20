BlackBook Urbanologie: London’s New Private Members Clubs

Mortimer House

It’s by now reached the point where London is actively exporting its private members clubs to New York and Los Angeles. Naturally, then, the need to keep producing new ones – as well as updating some of the olds ones – seems fairly exigent.

So from Mayfair to Fitzrovia – and even importing one from Scotland – there is much buzz in Blighty’s capital about just such clubs. We consulted our friends over at Urbanologie for the inside scoop.

Mortimer House

Housed in a majestic six-floor Art Deco building in the heart of London’s Fitzrovia, Mortimer House (pictured above) sets out to provide a “new experience for those who wish to create, work and unwind in equal measure.” Founded upon a philosophy of providing holistic balance in work and life, it is intended to “satisfy the needs of both the head and the heart”. Facilities include offices, meeting rooms, event spaces, lounges, terrace, studio and gym – melding “mid-century design touches with the classicism of the original building.” Mortimer House is also home to Mortimer House Kitchen, which is open to the public and will serve up Mediterranean cuisine. This is a new project by hotelier Guy Ivesha, in a joint venture with Cain Hoy and other private investors, as a premium work and lifestyle concept with a strong emphasis on hospitality.

Oswald’s

Business mogul Robin Birley, owner of London’s most exclusive private members club 5 Hertford Street, is opening (in February 2018) a new club on Mayfair’s prestigious Albemarle Street. Although initial rumors have only just started circulating, we can confirm that the location is at 25 Albemarle (previously the Michael John hairdressing salon). Named Oswald’s – after Birley’s grandfather, an English portrait painter and royal portraitist – the club will look to offer members a focus around wine, with dedicated storage space for private collections. It will consist of a 80 cover restaurant, wine cellars and eventually a first floor drawing room. It will sell wines at retail prices and with no corkage charges. Birley is also set to open a business-centric club, in Mayfair, by taking over the rooms which used to house Pasley-Tyler.

The Conduit

Mayfair will be home to yet another new members club – with the taking over of Washington House by the founder of New York-based, ethical fashion brand Maiyet. The eight-story building at 41-42 Conduit Street, next to the Westbury Hotel, was formerly home to Brasserie Chavot and a basement nightclub. Expect the new club to feature dedicated work, lifestyle and social spaces as well as several open terraces.

Gleneagles

Ennismore (behind The Hoxton Hotels) is opening a private members club in Mayfair, on Grafton Street, inspired by their Gleneagles luxury resort in Scotland. The iconic country estate nestled in the beautiful hills of Perthshire, offers a glorious playground of thrilling country pursuits, and has been a luxury destination for nearly a century. One of the attractions is Andrew Fairlie’s eponymous restaurant – the only two-Michelin-star restaurant in Scotland. Check back for further information and details.

The Quay Club

Planning permission is being sought by the owners of The Arts Club in Mayfair, to open a five-story private members’ club in Canary Wharf, on a floating pontoon. The proposed Quay Club is being launched by developer Gary Landesberg and the Waney family – also the owners behind popular hotspot The Arts Club, in Mayfair. The building will be made from aluminum and house a bar, restaurant, private dining area, members lounges and guest accommodation, as well as a gym, treatment studio and open terrace overlooking Middle Dock. The top floor will feature an open roof terrace.

Annabel’s

The relocation of the legendary Annabel’s to a close-by Mayfair townhouse has been big news. It was originally founded in 1963 (beneath the Clermont Club) by the doyen and tastemaker Mark Birley, and named after his wife Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart, who would later marry Sir James Goldsmith. The Mayfair institution and celebrity hangout was sold to restaurateur tycoon Richard Caring, who decided to move the club to a nearby (and bigger) location – actually just two doors down the street. The elegant premises in a Georgian townhouse also houses new lounge areas, bars, dining and meeting rooms and an outdoor restaurant terrace (with a retractable roof). In addition, there is also to be a gym and health club – including fitness studios and treatment rooms.

