BlackBook Urbanologie: London’s Best Canine-Friendly Restaurants

With singlehood being an ever growing reality for many, and so many more people traveling with their pets in place of, well, a human companion, the term “dog-friendly” has never resonated so greatly. And though decidedly uptight health codes in the US make it virtually impossible to have a date night out with your beloved pooch, cross the Atlantic, and it becomes an entirely different matter.

So we turned to our partners at Urbanologie in London, who enlisted Dog-A-Porter founder Camilla Mabbott for a look at the most canine-welcoming yet still fashionable restaurants in Blighty’s capital. Woof.

Daphne’s

Daphne’s is always fabulous, with great service and delicious Italian food. The crab and chili linguine is legendary, as is the manager, Gabrielle, who has been there forever – and welcomes regulars as if they are family. Just recently dogs have been allowed in the bar and conservatory areas for lunch, and the stylish Lulu Guinness dog bowls will make your pooch feel decidedly chic.

The Thomas Cubitt

Famed for its Sunday roasts, Thomas Cubitt is named after one of London’s most iconic 19th Century master builders – and the decoration is a nod to his era. Their menu is a great example of seasonal British produce, while the bloody marys are legendary. Tables spill out onto the lovely Elizabeth Street, perfect for a long lunch or drinks after work with your furry friend – who is very much welcome here, and in the other three restaurants in this group (The Grazing Goat, The Orange and The Alfred Tennyson). A refreshingly British experience.

Lucio’s

Not only is the food posisbly the best Italian in London, but Lucio and his family are dog lovers, and welcome them with open arms. Situated on the Fulham Road, it is always full, especially for Sunday lunch. It may look formal and better suited for Mayfair, but the hospitality of the owners and the regular clientele, who all seem to know each other, makes it feel like a local trattoria. The fried zucchini flowers stuffed with goat cheese and peas, followed by tagliata di manzo, are top of the list, while cheese grissini and wafer-thin grilled chicken paillard are great choices for the tail-wagger.

Colbert

Sloane Square’s tribute to the classic French brasserie was designed by the late David Collins, and arguably lives up to the true Parisienne culinary experience. Always busy, it’s hub for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Belgravia/Chelsea junction. Take a right as you enter and you’ll see dogs sitting on the banquets with their owners sipping their coffees or enjoying the impressive French menu. Of course, it’s perfectly natural in France for dogs to join their owners in their favorite restaurants.

5 Hertford Street

The most desirable private members club in London is also a haven for dogs. It’s like being at home, with roaring fires in nearly every room, a labyrinth of cozy rooms to get lost in, the most charming decoration…and the odd dog or two. Although the achingly hip downstairs nightclub, Loulou’s, and the chic restaurants make clear it is not your parents’ club. The food is delicious albeit expensive, but if you are lucky enough to be a member or get invited, it is worth it for the experience. We once overheard owner Robin Birley say to a guest, “you’re not the member, the dog is.” Access all areas for the hounds.

