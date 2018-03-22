BlackBook Urbanologie: The Hottest Soon-to-Open Restaurants in London’s Mayfair

Above image: Ruya Dubai

Tired of the art schmooze in Shoreditch? The music scenesters in Hackney? Then plan to slip into those elegant McQueen or Dior threads and have yourself shamelessly posho night out in London’s enduringly fancy Mayfair.

Once an upmarket neighborhood of mostly overpriced hotel restaurants, the W1K has more recently come into its own in terms of culinary heft. But there’s even more to come – and we tapped our impossibly plugged-in London partners at Urbanologie for the inside scoop, including the first Blighty outpost of NYC celeb-magnet Bagatelle, and a hotly anticipated new Ollie Dabbous eatery.

Bagatelle

For the air-kissing set, the flagship location in NYC’s Meatpacking District (pictured) continues to thrive after nearly a decade. There are now ten global locations and counting – from St Barth’s to St Tropez – with London on its way, when it takes over the old Quattro Passi space.

French owners Aymeric Clemente and Remi Laba teamed up in 2008 to create a modern bistro-restaurant that is wholly Franco-Med in atmosphere and cuisine, with bold artwork, a trendy soundtrack, and yet a surprisingly relaxed vibe. It’s rightly famed for its decadent, Champagne-fueled brunches.

Expect the London outpost to serve their classic South of France inspired signature dishes, like tartine d’asperges et avocat, coquillettes au jus truffé jambon et Emmental and pizza à la truffe noire.

Bagatelle Meatpacking District, NYC

Gazelle

Located on Trophaeum’s Mayfair Estate, this two-storey cafe, destination cocktail bar and restaurant is housed in a Georgian 1820s building on Albemarle Street. Mixology whiz Tony Conigliaro and chef Rob Roy Cameron have teamed up, after having previously collab’d on Dalston bar Untitled, and Bar Termini in Soho. Botswana-born Cameron has also worked in Spain, at Barcelona restaurants 41 Degrees and Hoja Santa in Barcelona.

Gazelle will open for breakfast early in the morning, and operate as an all-day dining destination, serving lunch, dinner and selection of bar snacks in the evening. Expect an uncluttered interior, with exposed brick, and lots of wood and metal.

HIDE 85 at Piccadilly

Hotshot chef Ollie Dabbous is opening this new (and vast) two-story restaurant – which overlooks Green Park – on Piccadilly, in partnership with the owners of Mayfair’s Hedonism Wines.

Dabbous closed both his casual dining eatery Barnyard and his eponymous, Michelin-starred restaurant earlier this year ahead of a “major new undertaking.” And indeed, there will be two kitchens serving two main floors – including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and a bakery on one, and fine dining lunch and dinner only on the other. The basement houses Below, a subterranean cocktail bar.

The food, he says, “will use the very best ingredients, respectfully treated, to create light elegant dishes, both organic and theatrical – with the best wine list in the world.” The restaurant itself is a unique, beautifully designed space, with bespoke tableware.

Ruya London

Named Rüya after the Turkish word for dream, Executive Chef Colin Clague (who has previously worked at Zuma London and Jean Georges Dubai) will deliver authentic, contemporary Anatolian cuisine in a lively, relaxed setting in the Grosvenor House hotel, on Park Lane.

Expect the menu to take you on a culinary journey through the food regions of Turkey, with mezzes from Marmara, pides from the Black Sea region, olives from the Aegean Sea, and kebabs from Southeastern Anatolia. The Conran & Partners design draws upon elements of Turkish history, with an East-meets-West mash-up of Byzantine and Ottoman influences.

Stem

The 35-cover restaurant (just off Regent Street) is set to be “informal, but precise in terms of its modern British food,” and similar in style to Anglo in Farringdon. The menu of modern seasonal British dishes is being overseen by Mark Jarvis and Sam Ashton-Booth (the pair previously worked at Tom Sellers’ Restaurant Story), with both an a la carte menu and short tasting menus.

The interior features a living wall on ground level, and a six-seat private chef’s table in the basement.

Urbanologie has been described as “the must have VIP lifestyle app,” designed to keep members in the know with up-to-the-minute insider news and exclusive content on the most anticipated restaurant, bar, club and hotel openings.

The post BlackBook Urbanologie: The Hottest Soon-to-Open Restaurants in London’s Mayfair appeared first on BlackBook.