BlackBook Urbanologie: Four London Members Clubs Coming to NYC and LA

It all started back in 1995 when Nick Jones’ Soho House opened on Dean Street in London. Since then, a new generation of members clubs has multiplied across the globe to the point of there now being virtually far too many to count.

Still, no one does them like the Brits – and four of their most high-profile clubs will be coming to New York and Los Angeles sooner than later. Our partners at Urbanologie have the lowdown.

The Groucho Club

New York

Soho’s best-known members-only establishment and watering hole famed for its celebrity hedonsim, is to open its second outpost in New York – in Lower Manhattan. The Groucho Club New York will have a similar offering to the London Club, with versatile event spaces, club bedrooms, bars and restaurants and a large outdoor terrace for dining and drinking and is expected to open in the second half of next year. The renowend arts and media club was founded in 1985 on Dean Street – and is named after Groucho Marx, who famously said: “I don’t want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member.”

5 Hertford Street

New York

London’s most sought after private members’ club, a place to see and be seen – is expanding to New York and is to take over a space near Union Square in Manhattan. Apparently the club will be “along the lines of 5 Hertford Street” but with “some bedrooms for members”. Details are still sketchy so check back for additional information. Behind an unmarked maroon door of an 18th Century tonhouse, in the midst of London’s Shepherd’s Market (formerly nortorious brothel, Tiddy Dols), lies a haven of exclusivity. 5 Hertford Street boasts two beautiful restaurants, three great bars, a cinema room and the glamorous and notorious nightclub LouLou’s – (since it’s opening, the club has become a coveted nightspot and has been frequented by royals, business tycoons and A-list celebrities). The décor is the work of Eighties fashion designer Rifat Ozbek (think swirly black walls, shards of mirror glass, velvety fabrics).

The Arts Club

Los Angeles

The landmark Hustler Hollywood store on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles is to be bulldozed to make way for an upscale new nightclub and lounge backed by Hollywood actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow. Together, with London-based property developer, Gary Landesberg they are intending to build a West Coast outpost of Mayfair’s Arts Club. The 132,000-square-foot nine-storey building (designed by architectural firm Gensler) will host a creative office space and a gallery on its first four floors, with the remaining upper floors devoted to the club. The fifth floor will contain a dining terrace, screening room and a gym; the sixth floor would house 15 guest rooms for members; the seventh floor would host an eatery, another terrace, and a lounge for members. On the eighth floor, there will be a “Japanese/Latino” restaurant. The club will also feature a glamorous rooftop, with a pool and another terrace for events and even a private helipad. It will also offer an underground parking garage with room for 220 cars, which can be accessed from Hilldale Avenue.

The Hospital Club

Los Angeles

The Hospital Club is expanding overseas with the opening of a second site in Los Angeles in 2018. Located on the iconic corner of Hollywood and Vine, h.Club LA (taking over the Redbury hotel) encompasses five floors of spaces designed to host and showcase creativity – inspired by the Modern Grand Tour of Europe. Three different areas for dining feature sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. An elegant rooftop restaurant will have views across Hollywood and lead onto a desert garden inspired by the English gardens of the late film maker Derek Jarman. Additional amenities include an outdoor pool deck, relaxing tea room, stylish bars, gym and wellness facilities, creative co-working spaces, music studio, screening room and live performance spaces and 36 bedrooms. Founded in 2004 by philanthropist and entrepreneur, Paul G. Allen in London, in what was once a derelict hospital and is popular hub for the creative industries.

