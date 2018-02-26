BlackBook Urbanologie: Four Hot New London Restaurant Openings

Above, by CHLOE. Covent Garden

by CHLOE.

New York City’s acclaimed vegan (quick-serve) restaurant group and has quickly expanded, with outlets from Boston to Los Angeles. This fast-casual outpost in Covent Garden is their first outside of the States.

by CHLOE. aims to share delicious, wholesome, plant-based food “that fuels and energizes without compromising flavor, taste or satisfaction.” Their chef-driven vegan menu always features locally-sourced ingredients in their most natural form to create “innovative” dishes made in-house – with a mindset of mindful, sustainable ingredient sourcing, eco-friendly packaging and lowering their carbon footprint. The London location offers the same plant-based salads, burgers, sandwiches, cold-pressed juices, ice cream, freshly-baked sweets, and a variety of grab-and-go options.

Neptune at the Principal London

Neptune, with 130 covers, will have a huge focus on locally sourced produce and natural wines served in a warm and relaxed style. The restaurant features an oyster and shellfish bar and a “fun and accessible approach to British cuisine,” with Australian and Californian influences.

The opulent new Principal hotel which houses it (overlooking London’s Russell Square) boasts a striking, thé-au-lait (‘tea with milk’) terracotta exterior, with four British queens guarding the entrance. Inside, striking, contemporary interior designs by Tara Bernerd and Russell Sage pay homage to the building’s illustrious history. Alongside Neptune will be the Gatsby-inspired Fitz’s, “a sumptuously hedonistic cocktail bar”. Opens third week of April.

Chucs Bar & Grill at Harrods

This venue is located within Harrods new fine watch room and benefits from its own dedicated street entrance. Executive chef Alessandro Verdenelli has created a number of exclusive dishes for the menu, including Alaskan crab, quinoa and avocado; and halal slowly cooked lamb rump with Italian cicoria. The drinks menu features exclusive cocktails and Chucs’ carefully selected wine list.

The 55-cover restaurant’s interiors are designed to be reminiscent of a luxury yacht, with warm wooden paneling, perfectly polished brass rails and detailing, and framed photographs of the Amalfi coastline adorning the dining room walls. There’s also an elegant bar area, complete with Italian marble bar top and deep blue leather stools, in addition to booth seating and tables with deep brown leather armchairs. It’s a sister restaurant to Chucs Dover Street and Chucs Westbourne Grove.

Prosecco House

This ​bar​ ​stocks​ ​Prosecco​ ​DOCG,​ ​the​ ​premium​ ​prosecco​ ​from​ ​the Veneto,​ ​from where it is sourced. Owner​ ​Kristina​ ​Issa​ ​wants​ ​to​ ​bring​ ​the​ ​same​ ​quality​ ​enjoyed​ ​in​ ​Italy​ over ​to​ ​London.

For the interiors, designed by Kristina and ​Justyna​ ​Czarnoba​, ​think ​burnt​ ​orange​ ​velvet​ ​bar​ ​stools,​ ​hand​ ​selected​ ​marble​ ​from​ ​Italy​ ​and​ ​antique bronze​ ​tables​ ​with​ ​mirrored​ ​glass​ ​surfaces.​ ​The​ ​bar​ ​has​ ​a wide​ ​variety​ ​of​ ​prosecco​ ​bottles​ ​on​ ​display and the​ ​focal​ ​point​ ​is the​ ​large​ ​wine​ ​fridge​ ​that​ ​span​s one​whole​ ​side​ ​of​ ​the room​.

There​ ​is ​also a​ ​menu ​of​ ​prosecco​ ​cocktails​ ​available​ ​including aperol​ ​spritz,​ ​bellini​ ​and​ ​Prosecco​ ​House​ ​signature​s. For the food, a ​​small​​ selection ​​of ​​cicchetti​​ is ​​served​​, which includes​ salami lovison,​ ​prosciutto,​ ​gorgonzola​ ​and​ ​ricotta​ ​with​ ​sundried​ ​tomatoes​ ​and​ ​Italian​ ​pickled artichoke​.​ ​

