BlackBook Rooms w/ a View: Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is an absolutely stunning confluence of historic provenance and natural beauty. So who could blame us for readily making return trips here? Especially when we’re entering low-season – when the onslaught of tourists has dissipated, and you can relish the city’s beauty without the usual overcrowding.

Perhaps our fave place to lay our heads there is the 5-star Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik (part of the Adriatic Luxury Hotels collection), whose glorious cliffside outpost along the Adriatic Sea continues to captivate and seduce.

The hotel was erected in 1913, with prime views of the UNESCO World Heritage protected Old City (a mere 5 minute walking distance away); but this old-soul doesn’t give away its age easily. The once royal property (called Villa Odak) was recently given restorative and renovated love, with a chic refurbishment of its 158 rooms.

And TLC it justly deserves, as it remains a living, breathing vestige of cultural significance. Today, the two halves of the hotel co-habitat with grace; the original wing greeted famous guests such as Elizabeth Taylor and Queen Elizabeth II…and the new tower section (built in the 1960s), recently hosted the cast and crew of a little show called Game of Thrones.

The attention to detail begins even before you see your room, when you first step into the airy, art-adorned lobby – which affords some of the property’s most awe-inspiring vistas. You’ll readily cultivate a Balkan state-of-mind when the panoramic dynamism of the Dalmatian coast and sunny sapphire skies engulf you at every turn.

All the room and suites have been laced with a fresh contemporary aesthetic – whose vision was spearheaded by local designers Studio Franić Šekoranja. All-at-once minimalist yet elegant and richly appointed, the the focus is very much on those covet-worthy views of the Adriatic Sea. Principals Dean Franic and Saša Šekoranja note that they strived to mirror the beauty of the natural environment, appointing the rooms with honey-blond furnishings and ocean blue accents. Velvet seating adds a luxe touch to each chamber.

Our favorite part? With a signature Hendricks Rose cocktail in hand, it is exercising the art of fjaka and retreating to our private balcony terrace that overlooks the coast and Otok Lokrum island.

And if we’re segueing into the epicurean, we loved their in-house restaurant Sensus, for Chef Petar Obad’s modern interpretation of Mediterranean classics. We’re still relishing that grilled Dalmatian lobster + unctuous foie gras dish. But if you’re feeling bold, we urge you to leave the decision-making with the chef himself, who’ll take you on a multi-coursed, gastronomic journey with local, renowned Croatian wines to match – everything from Dingač to Postup to Plavac Mali will allow you to traverse the beauty of this country via what’s in your glass.

Or if you fancy yourself an elegant patio scenario, grab a table at Prora Beach Restaurant, a darling, stone-covered nook that oozes romance. You will thank yourself for indulging in their seafood paella, which features a fisherman’s bounty of plump grilled shrimp, mussels, scallops on the half shell, and sweet squid on a bed of delicate couscous.

If you’re hungry for adventure, the concierge desk arranges bespoke trips that connect you with local artisans and community-minded citizens. One of the highlights is a day trip through Pelješac Peninsula, which includes a visit to a Ston oyster farm, and a flight tasting at the legendary Grgich Winery; it all culminates with a feast at Antunovic Family Farm. The luncheon features traditional braised lamb and veal shank, Croatian peka bread, charcuterie, donkey cheese and milk, and walnut liqueur…all lovingly homemade.

If you’ve just closed that IPO, however, we strenuously advise staying at their sister property Villa Agave, which is conveniently situated next door. Like your own private piece of paradise, the sprawling property happened to be a favorite “home away from home” of director Francis Ford Coppola.

It comes with private catered meals, a sprawling hot tub, luxurious swimming pool, secluded cliffside beach, and on-site spa treatments from Hotel Excelsior’s Energy Clinic, out on the terrace, while enjoying views of the sunset.

Like the Pearl of the Adriatic itself, old and new worlds readily converge to produce an inimitable experience at Hotel Excelsior. And it’s especially lovely here in autumn.

