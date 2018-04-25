BlackBook ‘Rooms With a View’: The New Hilton Lake Como

You’re forgiven if hearing the words “Lake Como” always has you thinking of George Clooney, Richard Branson and Oprah – the trifecta of celeb power players that call this lovely enclave of Northern Italy a sometime home. But if that’s lackluster news to you, then what will most assuredly get your pulse jumping is taking in the sights at this impossibly romantic destination in person.

We did just that recently at the glorious new Hilton Lake Como, opened in late 2017. Situated in a residential area between central Como and the Swiss border, it’s also just steps away from the glimmering waters of its famous lake. Aesthetically something like an Italian-villa-meets-contemporary-art-gallery (there’s an aura of NYC’s MoMA here), the hotel was once a silk printery dating to the 1950s, which shuttered in 1982. Today, it is reimagined and reincarnated with jolts of electric modernity and freshness – a welcome contrast to the old-world charms of many of its more traditional neighbors.

As the largest hotel in the district, the Hilton is spread out into two sections: in front (the original part of the building), there are 20 duplex suites with the bedroom on the second floor, and a glass roof offering views of the lake; 150 guest rooms are located in the back (the built-on addition) and overlook the open garden courtyard below. Suites are illuminated with natural light that streams in from large windows, and feature parquet flooring, marble countertops, sleek wood furniture and stylish glass lighting fixtures.

Another thing that strikes you about the property is the spaciousness; compared with smaller vintage boutique hotels, Hilton Lake Como affords you the opportunity to linger and lounge. We loved how the main living room-esque space is not only the connection point between the old and new buildings, but is also a buzzy social hive for mingling, meetings and drinks.

Or if you prefer a private snug, there’s the Taffeta bar adjacent to the check-in area. It’s Viva Italia in the daytime – we highly recommend the Perfect Afternoon Aperitif tea service, which includes a featured Italian aperitif or a Tea-Cocktail, along with a generous spread of local meats, cheeses, Italian bread, jams and honey. Or return for a post-dinner nightcap digestif of Italian Grappe Nonino – preferably the Grappa Riserva 8 Anni.

A wander up to the rooftop takes you to the Terrazza 241 restaurant and bar. Its wraparound views are a dreamscape mix of the city of Como, the lake and the majestic Swiss Alps. After soaking up the sun on the patio and getting laps in at the infinity pool, begin with a show-stopping, signature Smoked Negroni, that is unveiled to you via a glass cloche – wisps of scented grey clouds fill the room and add to the drama and showiness of the heady sip.

Then alleviate hunger pangs with their sociable, Italian contemporary fare in the dining room. Gastronomic features include hot stone cooking of fine meats (fassona and veal tenderloin, Tuscany pork, lamb chops, sirloin of deer), or catches of the day from the sea (Carabineros shrimps, turbot fillet, scallops and giant scampi). Another crowd-pleaser is the succulent sliced Wagyu beef, cooked with hot butter and caramelized topinambour.

For something a little more formal, nay gourmand, the hotel’s signature restaurant Satin serves cuisines inspired by the property’s surroundings – Southern Swiss, Northern Italy and the Valtellina region, paired with selections from their fine Italian wine library – and followed by a visit to their cheese room, for local wedges that run the gamut from sweet and soft to funky and gooey.

It’s unlikely that you’ll be addled with any stresses during your trip, but should you wish to work out those nine-to-five kinks, book an appointment with the hotel’s plush Eforea Spa. Along with featuring specialty lines such as Elemis and BIOTEC technology, a favorite treatment would have to be the Eforea Escape Package: in addition bells and whistles add-ons like afternoon tea, champagne, strawberries, and a gift pack, it features a luxe wrap infused with Frangipani oil, and is followed up by a personalized massage that alleviates muscle pain, stress and provides relaxation and balance. It ends with an exotic moisture facial that will leave you positively glowing.

So, you are forewarned about a visit to the Hilton Lake Como: during your stay, you’ll be made to feel like quite the A-list celeb yourself – if you can handle that.

A suite at the Hilton Lake Como

