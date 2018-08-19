BlackBook Rooms With a View: The Motif Seattle Hotel

The Emerald City is where art, nature, culture, and quirkiness uniquely collide – which is why we’re always so drawn to it.

Most recently we took up at Motif Seattle: A Destination Hotel there (part of the Destination Hotels collection) – most especially for the views. The four-year old boutique property just underwent a $10 million dollar makeover, and the space exudes a Pacific Northwestern charm that speaks perfectly to its location. Situated on Fifth Avenue between Pike and Union Streets, it’s nestled in the heart of downtown, and is quickly accessible to the landmark attractions: Olympic Mountains, Space Needle, Pike Place Market, and Chihuly Garden.

First constructed in the 1940s, the building housing the Motif was once home to the People’s World Bank Headquarters…hence its rather modest looking grey facade. However, the adage that “it’s what’s inside that counts” certainly holds true here.

Best feature: many of the 319 stylish guest rooms have sweeping views of the shoreline and mountains. The suites, especially, were made over by Degen & Degen, and Managing Principal for Interiors Anita Degen explains that “for us, it was an opportunity to design from the heart, and be able to throw out the rulebook.” We loved how each floor greets you with a Seattle scene or landmark, taken by a local photographer. And upon entering the rooms, each one is graced with natural woods, citrine wallpaper, ash carpeting – as a nod to the overcast days – and a “rainy day corner,” where guests can hang up their (likely soaking) outdoor gear. They exude a mix of funky urbanism and woodland outdoorsy-ness.

A nice touch? Coffee table books that showcase song lyrics from exalted Seattle musicians, from Jimi Hendrix to Macklemore, and album covers turned art mosaic pieces.

The city’s tekkies are also catered to: the hotel is installing Alexa embedded technology into all of the rooms, where everything from ordering breakfast in bed to private yoga sessions with Live Love Flow on the rooftop is as easy as saying, “Alexa, can you…?” But for those just seeking rest, rooms offer guests a new “Sleep Well in Seattle” in-room amenity, that includes vials of SOM sleep formula and lavender oil to ease your body into a restful slumber.

But for nightowls, Motif also marries music and drink at the 5th floor Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails, where you can not only seek happy hour on the outdoor patio, but groove to local bands such as The Fame Riot, while sipping on Millionaire cocktails (top shelf mixes such as their Best Martini Ever, that features Nolet’s reserve gin, and Cocchi Americano Bianco – and will set you back at least two Benjamins). Accompanying nibbles include the sublime Frolik Dungeness Crab Tots, which sees their potato taters fried to a golden brown glory, tossed with old bay seasoning, slathered with cheese sauce and topped with a mountain of locally caught Dungeness crab.

For the artistically inclined, there’s also the Motif’s Visiting Artist Program, another way of injecting local talent into the DNA of the hotel. This year it’s Julie Conway, who uses fire and glass to create objects with multifaceted beauty, including jewelry, light fixtures, flatware, restaurant interior decor, museum installations and so on. In fact, her artistry is reflected in the hotel’s logo itself, envelopes, guest amenities, key cards and stationary – which are revamped every two years when a new artist takes residency.

Though it hardly need be said – it seems we have a new favorite hotel in The Emerald City.

