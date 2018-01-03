BlackBook Rooms With a View: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia

There are so many reasons we never tire of weekending in Philadelphia. And this time out we were beside ourselves with aesthetic joy, as we were graced with a not insignificant snowfall, turning Center City into a sparkling winter wonderland.

It only served to highlight the genuinely festive ambience of our chosen hotel: the cozily stylish Kimpton Hotel Palomar. Positioned as it is along the buzziest stretch of an always buzzing S. 17th St, it put us within a few blocks ramble of so many of our fave Philly hangs: nouveau British pub Dandelion, bougie-chic a.kitchen+bar, Italophile hotspot Tredici Enoteca, and punky-charming wine bar Vintage. Though our genuinely most treasured moment was meeting a darling little French bulldog named Layla, during the hotel’s spirited evening wine social (in this case, nicely wintered up by the inclusion of whiskeyfied hot toddies).

But we must admit to actually spending way too much time upstairs in room 802 – in good part to simply gaze tirelessly upon the awe-inspiring view just outside our window. It is one of the Palomar’s plush “Spa Rooms,” so the view gloriously extends to the luxurious and picture-windowed bathroom – which you really must see to truly appreciate. (It flaunts a marble-trimmed bathtub that might make Marie Antoinette jealous).

It all looks ethereally out onto the former First Baptist Church, now the Liberti Church, dating all the way back to 1900. Replete with dramatic Roman and Byzantine influences (there are interior references to Istanbul’s Hagia Sofia – make sure to have a look), it appears more like a house of worship you’d stumble across somewhere in the Yorkshire countryside. Completing the architecturally sensational view is the historic Allman building (dating to 1910, by Baker and Dallet), just across the street.

It’s all so inspiring as to make you simply not want to leave the room. An thusly, we recommend just staying in and ordering up some Thai curry mussels and crab-avocado toast from the hotel’s Square 1682 restaurant, who can pair up it up with a bottle of their actually quite good namesake Cabernet or Chardonnay.

Alas, despite the holy proximity, personal redemption is not included in the room rate.

