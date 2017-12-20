BlackBook ‘Rooms With a View’: The Envoy Hotel Boston

Envoy Suite

The thing about Boston…whenever we arrive, we vividly realize how much we’ve missed it. The history, the sense of learnedness (coupled with an unceasing ability of its citizenry to drink us under the table), and, most of all, those views.

The latter is just one of the reasons the Envoy Hotel (opened in 2015, and part of the Autograph Collection) is one of our fave new-ish sleeps anywhere. Perched as it is along the picturesque waterfront, architects Group One Partners cleverly imagined a striking glass structure that takes in all the majesty of the harbor, as well as the dynamism of the storied but newly abuzz Fort Point artists district just behind it.

Rooms are open plan – which the modernist in us can’t appreciate enough – and floor-to-ceiling windows frame the seaport and skyline in an impossibly dramatic way. A few of our favorite things: chicly restrained, rustic-minimalist interiors that don’t distract from the views; some of the chambers have peek-a-boo – i.e. windowed – bathrooms (wave to the passing ships while you pluck your eyebrows); and, we strenuously recommend, the Envoy Center King rooms have beds positioned in the middle of the living/sleeping area, encouraging one to spend the entire stay sprawled out on those high-thread-count sheets, staring amazedly out the window.

Should you be able to tear yourself from that remarkable room, the hotel will feature heated “igloos” on its Lookout Rooftop Bar through April 16 – with pretty spectacular views of the downtown Boston skyline across the way.

From top: Envoy King Suite; Envoy King Suite Bathroom; Envoy Center King

