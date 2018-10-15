BlackBook Layover: 42 Hours in Dazzling Doha

Situated on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar is a nation that captivates the senses with its endless wonders. Wanderlusters and jetsetters take note: this country is the next emerging hotspot, especially when all eyes are on Doha (the capital city), whose current priority endeavors have been mostly about prepping for the FIFA 2022 World Cup. His Highness Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has been the driving force behind it all; his visionary efforts and governing responsibilities (taking over for his father as of June 2013) have resulted in the nation’s immense growth and development, with everything that goes along with that.

In fact, Qatar is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It’s mostly been about oil – but this has recently afforded the young nation (independence was gained in 1971) opportunities for expansion into other industries such as aviation and tourism.

The best way to get a feel for it is to pull an Anthony Bourdain, and plan a layover. Especially since those travelers who opt to stop for 24-72 hours when flying with Qatar Airways, can do it at no extra cost – and enjoy year-round sunshine, a bourgeoning cultural scene and celeb chef restaurants galore.

Here’s what we did.

Arrive

Land at Hamad International Airport in the evening. Opened in 2014, it is a state-of-the-art, 40,000 square foot facility, whose undulating ripple design was conceived by HOK. The captivating structure is only bolstering Doha’s reputation as a world-class destination…but looks aren’t all: with an emphasis on wellbeing and relaxation, facility features here include a rejuvenation lounge, and wellness area, pool, squash court and spa. You won’t find that at Laguardia.

Sleep

Four Seasons Doha is the epitome of palatial pleasure. If it’s not the attentive and thoughtful service, the private Arabian Gulf Beach access, or the bevy of fine fare to feast upon (which includes 10 bars and restaurants, along with impromptu visits from culinary legends like Chef Nobu Matsuhisa) that get you hooked – those sprawling suite accommodations, cushy king sized beds and airy balconies that overlook the shining waters definitely will.

Morning

Visit the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA). While approaching, be dazzled by “the eyes of Doha – conceived by visionary architect I.M. Pei – whose “gaze” peers out into the infinite beauty of the city’s Corniche waterfront, situated on the Arabian Gulf. Inside, 14 centuries of fine art and artifacts from across the Islamic world are housed under this one roof. And best of all, admission to permanent galleries (and guided tours) are free; only the specialty shows require an admission fee.

Brunch at Alain Ducasse’s IDAM inside MIA, his very first restaurant in the Middle East. Be welcomed with refined service, artistic plating and a cultural melange of French Mediterranean cuisine, with a heady Arabic twist. Most indicative of this? The wow-worthy flavorgasm of their tender camel dish, infused with foie gras and black truffles, completed with souffléed potatoes.

Afternoon

The newly minted Qatar National Library which opened in late April of this year is not only an educational hub, but a living artistic entity. The open concept design, conceived by OMA, is futuristically approachable, with touch screens and shelving robots. The library is anchored with its showstopping “excavation site”; made to look like an archaeological dig, it houses their cherished Heritage Collection, which consists of texts and manuscripts that stretch back to Arab-Islamic antiquity. Peruse the shelves and cozy up with a good book and turmeric latte from Safahat, their on-site café.

Situated in the center of Doha, Souq Waqif is a traditional cultural hub founded over a century ago where locals still love to congregate and socialize. The marketplace was renovated in 2006 to preserve its hallmark Qatari architecture. Here, a plethora of wares can be found, everything from live falcons to fanciful frocks; the infinite bustling alleyways and shops could tire out even the most ardent of shopaholics. And be on the lookout for antique goods and lively streetside auctions.

Then sit and soak up the atmosphere at Aspire Park, a stunning oasis that many aquatic animals call home for locals and visitors, it is a resplendent retreat from the bustle of daily life. First opened in 2006 for the Asian Games, today, the social space is perfect for soaking up lush greenery, playing sports, jogging and people watching. Our favorite spot is settling beside the tranquility of the streaming foundations, which allows us to delight in even more of Doha.

Souq Waqif

Evening

Local merchant boats called dhow have been afforded a second life. Today, visitors can sail away on these traditional wooden vessels in Corniche Bay, which evokes the country’s seafaring past and provenance as pearl divers. Then take a short stroll through the green pedestrian zone and watch out for a dazzling display of color; gloriously illuminated at night, Doha’s Corniche is a waterfront promenade of 2.7 miles (from its central business direct to West Bay) and offers progressive skyline vistas.

Get glammed up and head over to the W Hotel for a tapas-style dinner at Spice Market. A Jean-Georges restaurant, the menu and concept is helmed by Executive Chef Alvrie Manangka, who offers diners a culinary sojourn into Southeast Asian food. Share everything family style and be transported from one country to another via your tastebuds. Dining delights include shrimp, foie + truffle shumai; wagyu cheeks with yuzu plum glaze and spiced peanut brittle; and roasted black sea bass fillet with Cambodian-style curry sauce.

dhow

Morning Farewell

Before making your way back to the airport, explore the desert with an exciting sand dune bashing safari, ideally done when the sun is just beginning to peak up over the horizon. We recommend going with Q- Explorer, whose founders (born and bred Qataris Abdullah and Hameed) know the roller-coaster terrain like the back of their hands.

Finish the adventure with a serenity-inducing swim in the Inland Sea (Khor Al Adaid), an opulent natural wonder and UNESCO recognized nature reserve with its own ecosystem.

Qatar’s bucolic beauty, immersive experiences and deep reverence for longstanding tradition and culture makes a short stay a little difficult. But we were promising our return before we even checked out.

The post BlackBook Layover: 42 Hours in Dazzling Doha appeared first on BlackBook.