BlackBook Interview: Superstar DJ Chris Liebing on Gary Numan, Electronic Music + Eating Vegan Around the World

Against a backdrop of so many innocuous celebrity DJs, Chris Liebing is the absolute real thing. Rising up through the Frankfurt club scene in the pioneering ’90s, he went on to spread the techno/tech-house gospel throughout the world. He runs a label (CLR), a podcast and raises two surely groovy little children.

His new album Burn Slow, released this month by exalted British label Mute, is his first since 2009’s Auf…, and it’s a thought-provoking affair, to say the least. He collaborates with nu-synth purveyor(s) Cold Cave on the track “So Then…”, which champions the virtues of meditation; he tackles the subject of mental health with labelmate Polly Scattergood on the chilling “And All Went Dark”; and on the haunting “Polished Chrome (The Friend Part I)”, he melds his talents with those of electronic music legend Gary Numan, whose eerie narration has a distinctly dreamlike quality.

We caught up for a chat with him, and he being a committed vegan and notable promoter of the lifestyle, we also asked him to share his fave meat-free spots around the globe.

Was there a specific reason you hadn’t done a new album in so many years?

Basically being busy, having two kids, touring the world as a DJ and at the same time still running my label CLR – as well as doing a weekly podcast to which I’ve invited many different artists. It was a very intensive time and I needed to make space for a new album.

What inspired the “spoken word” concept for Burn Slow?

It´s just me being always into dark spoken vocals somehow. I didn’t really make a conscious decision that it shall only be spoken word.

Did you feel an affinity with Cold Cave before asking Wesley Eisold to collaborate?

Yes, I met Wesley and his wife Amy many years ago in LA. They are very good friends of Bryan Black, a.k.a. Black Asteroid, who has been collaborating with Cold Cave for quite a bit. Due to the fact that I have basically co-produced a bit of Bryan Black´s last album and also mixed some of his tracks with Wesley´s vocals on them, it was kind of a natural thing for me to do.

How did you come to connect with Gary Numan? Were you a fan?

Oh yeah, I have been a fan since I have been listening to music basically. In the middle of the ’90s, I met Ade Fenton, who later on became his manager and the producer of his last two albums. So I contacted him, telling him about the project and asking if Gary would be up for collaborating. He asked Gary and then it was actually a pretty quick process. He really liked the track and liked the lyrics that I had written for it.

Which song/performance stands out for you?

That varies, but if I had to choose one track that I somehow have a weird connection with – which is a little different than all the weird connections I have with all the other tracks – it may be “Ghosts Of Tomorrow.”

You still keep up the international DJ career?

More than ever actually. I am not sure how long this is going to go on, but it has been going on for twenty years already and to be honest, I am having more fun and getting better gigs than ever before. I think as a DJ you might even be able to get better when you get older because your knowledge grows, your routine grows and your experience grows. I think there are many years to come if things go well.

Do you feel that circuit has changed for the better or worse?

I think in general it has been changing for the much, much better. Promoters have become more professional, sound systems in clubs have become way better and the experience for the people in the clubs therefore is a better one. Electronic music is still conquering the world, there are new places to discover, new artists are coming up. I think it is a pretty exciting and amazing time right now.

What’s important to you about living a vegan lifestyle?

Health, I think first and foremost – eating a plant based diet makes me way more energetic and way more healthy. My immune system is so much better, I need less sleep, I am less sick, my body is way stronger. Second, I am trying not to harm animals, as these are creatures that can´t defend themselves and we should treat them much much nicer. Third, the environment. I think the way we eat really has a big effect on our environment and my CO2 footprint is so much smaller since I am vegan. I think it even makes up for all the flying that I do.

Chris Liebing’s Fave Vegan Spots Around the Globe

Crossroads, Los Angeles

LA is heaven for vegans! And that makes me love it even more. Crossroads is quite an upscale vegan restaurant, where you have to book long in advance; but it is very much worth it for a great date, with its moodily lit interior and creative pasta and risotto dishes. Lunch is also excellent, especially the Crossroads Club, and the “Chicken” & Waffles.

Peacefood Cafe, NYC

NYC is another heaven for vegans. Peacefood Cafe – with East Village and Upper West Side locations – has one of the best cheeseburgers and some of the best desserts, like the grasshopper cookie sandwich and cashew cream cheesecake. The vibe is artsy but laid back.

Lia’s Kitchen, Berlin

I just love vegan fast food and one of the best burgers you can find is at a small place in Berlin called Lia’s Kitchen, in trendy Prenzlauer Berg. And don’t forget to pair it up with the delicious fries! Sit outside on busy Kollwitzstraße and people watch.

Vegan Junk Food Bar, Amsterdam

Did I mention that I love vegan junk food? Next time you are in Amsterdam, pop in to the Vegan Junk Food Bar. It´s just fantastic for bitterballen, a shawarma royal or some loaded freak fries. Check out the beer selection, as well – as they have amazing IPAs.

Swing Kitchen, Vienna

A quartet of hip vegan eateries, there is one conveniently near the Museumsquartier, and another in the hip Neubau neighborhood. Awesome burgers – the Vienna Burger is made with vegan schnitzel, for a bit of local flavor. But they also have great falafel wraps, and desserts like the almond nougat dream and the mango coconut cake. If you’re vegan in Wien, Swing is a “must go.”

