BlackBook Exclusive: Philippe Chow’s Delectable Green Prawn Recipe

When Philippe Chow opened his debut eponymous restaurant on New York’s Upper East Side in late 2005, it represented a new paradigm of post-Millennial hotspot. The venerable chef had cut his teeth at Mr. Chow (no relation), and the celebs immediately followed him to his stylish new venture – the restaurant going on to play host to the likes of Rihanna, Mariah, Anna Wintour and Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian.

Philippe and his team celebrated their 12th anniversary in December, certainly a tremendous achievement for a restaurant that rose so quickly to the dizzy heights of celebrity. So to mark the longevity, we asked the culinary master to share a peek behind his revered modern Chinese menu. And so we have this exclusive recipe for one of his most esteemed creations: the green prawns with stir fried vegetables.

Still, even if you’ve already been to Mr. Chow, there’s no better time for a return visit – for their wok seared branzino, spicy velvet chicken, Philippe’s Surf & Turf and a signature Philippe Passion cocktail or two. Give our regards to Ms. Wintour.

Philippe Chow’s Green Prawn Recipe (pictured top)

Blend fresh spinach.

Combine in a bowl, shrimp, spinach puree, and shrimp tempura powder; mix well and let the shrimp soak.

Add 1/2 cup vegetable oil into a wok that is heated medium-high heat. Add shrimp and quickly stir-fry for 1 minute.

Then add salt and flour with chicken soup, as well as peppers, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms. Stir fry quickly to retain that crisp bite.

Ingredients

Spinach: 1/2 pound

Shrimp: 1 pound (extra-large shrimp) deveined and butterflied

Carrot: 3 oz

Cashew: 3 oz

Water chestnut: 3 oz

Mushroom: 3 oz

Red Bell Pepper: 1/3

Chicken Soup: 6 oz

Tempura Power: 1 teaspoon

Salt: 1 teaspoon

Vegetable oil: 1/3 cup

Flour: 1 teaspoon

Salt: 1 teaspoon

Wok Cooking Tips

Add a little oil (sesame oil is good because it burns quickly) and then use a kitchen towel (hold with a pair of tongs if you wish) to rub in the oil over the entire wok, giving it a darkened, blackened effect. Once your wok is seasoned, don’t use a metal scour or iron wool on it, as you will take off the seasoning. If you are short of time, buy a nonstick wok made from carbon steel, which is just as good.

Stir-Frying

· Prepare all ingredients in advance so once you start cooking you can quickly throw ingredients in when needed.

· Use oil with a high smoking point, like peanut oil or vegetable oil. Avoid using sesame oil or olive oil to cook with.

· Preheat the wok until the oil is smoking, then keep an eye on the temperature so it’s hot enough to sear food and cook quickly but not burning.

· Add food to the wok in this order: Aromatics (garlic, ginger, chiles, etc.), meat or seafood, then vegetables with a sprinkling of water for steam.

The post BlackBook Exclusive: Philippe Chow’s Delectable Green Prawn Recipe appeared first on BlackBook.