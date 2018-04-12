BlackBook Exclusive: Philippe Chow’s Delectable Green Prawn Recipe

When Philippe Chow opened his debut eponymous restaurant on New York’s Upper East Side in late 2005, it represented a new paradigm of post-Millennial hotspot. The venerable chef had cut his teeth at Mr. Chow (no relation), and the celebs immediately followed him to his stylish new venture – the restaurant going on to play host to the likes of Rihanna, Mariah, Anna Wintour and Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian.
Philippe and his team celebrated their 12th anniversary in December, certainly a tremendous achievement for a restaurant that rose so quickly to the dizzy heights of celebrity. So to mark the longevity, we asked the culinary master to share a peek behind his revered modern Chinese menu. And so we have this exclusive recipe for one of his most esteemed creations: the green prawns with stir fried vegetables.
Still, even if you’ve already been to Mr. Chow, there’s no better time for a return visit – for their wok seared branzino, spicy velvet chicken, Philippe’s Surf & Turf and a signature Philippe Passion cocktail or two. Give our regards to Ms. Wintour.
Philippe Chow’s Green Prawn Recipe (pictured top)
Blend fresh spinach.
Combine in a bowl, shrimp, spinach puree, and shrimp tempura powder; mix well and let the shrimp soak.
Add 1/2 cup vegetable oil into a wok that is heated medium-high heat. Add shrimp and quickly stir-fry for 1 minute.
Then add salt and flour with chicken soup, as well as peppers, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms. Stir fry quickly to retain that crisp bite.
Ingredients
Spinach: 1/2 pound
Shrimp: 1 pound (extra-large shrimp) deveined and butterflied
Carrot: 3 oz
Cashew: 3 oz
Water chestnut: 3 oz
Mushroom: 3 oz
Red Bell Pepper: 1/3
Chicken Soup: 6 oz
Tempura Power: 1 teaspoon
Salt: 1 teaspoon
Vegetable oil: 1/3 cup
Flour: 1 teaspoon
Salt: 1 teaspoon
Wok Cooking Tips
Add a little oil (sesame oil is good because it burns quickly) and then use a kitchen towel (hold with a pair of tongs if you wish) to rub in the oil over the entire wok, giving it a darkened, blackened effect. Once your wok is seasoned, don’t use a metal scour or iron wool on it, as you will take off the seasoning. If you are short of time, buy a nonstick wok made from carbon steel, which is just as good.
Stir-Frying
· Prepare all ingredients in advance so once you start cooking you can quickly throw ingredients in when needed.
· Use oil with a high smoking point, like peanut oil or vegetable oil. Avoid using sesame oil or olive oil to cook with.
· Preheat the wok until the oil is smoking, then keep an eye on the temperature so it’s hot enough to sear food and cook quickly but not burning.
· Add food to the wok in this order: Aromatics (garlic, ginger, chiles, etc.), meat or seafood, then vegetables with a sprinkling of water for steam.
