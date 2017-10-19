BlackBook Exclusive: ‘Miyazaki Wagyu Ochazuke’ Recipe From NYC’s Chikarashi

Does poke bowl mania know no bounds? Perhaps not. But surely some are much better at it than others. To wit, Chikarashi, which opened on Canal Street this past spring to much acclaim; indeed, Grubstreet called it, “the best poke bowl in New York.” Now they’ve opened a new location in ever so trendy NoMad (which, to be honest, could use a few more notable restaurants) – where you can expect the same level of freshness and creativity.

The secret? Classically trained chef Chef Michael Jong Lim combines Hawaiian poke with Japanese chirashi influences to unique effect. So, to fete the NoMad opening, we asked him to grace us with one of his truly signature recipes – which turned out to be the melodically named Miyazaki Wagyu Ochazuke.

Co-founder Ivy Tsang says, “Michael recently introduced this dish as a daily special and it was sold out instantly. It is very seasonal, because wild mushrooms are only available one month in the year. The dish is also served with a hen’s egg and is great for cold weather, because of the hot dashi.”

Of course, we highly recommend enjoying the dish in situ, at Chikarashi’s chic little space on Lower Broadway – perfect after a cocktail or two at the nearby NoMad Bar.

Miyazaki Wagyu and Hen Egg Ochazuke

Donko shitake dashi Soaked with kombu over night Lightly simmer for 30 minutes, then remove kombu Simmer for another 30 minutes with Donko shitake Separate stem from shitake and discard stem Slice thin and season with Nigiri shoyu and black pepper Add scallion at the end off the fire for 5 minutes Long bias cuts (about 2” long)



Mirepoix Brunoise 50% onion 25% carrot 25% celery Lightly blanch in hot dashi (el dente)



Garnish Fresh wasabi Firecracker mizuna Baby mâche Shio kombu Shoyu daikon Miyako wakame Negi Kizami nori



Wagyu Slice meat (sashimi slices) Lightly torched Mix lightly with: Fresh ground toasted sesame Brown sesame oil (3 drops)



