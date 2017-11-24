BlackBook Exclusive: ‘Hungarian’ Steak Tartare Recipe From NYC’s The Eddy

Just because The Eddy is an East Village institution doesn’t mean its 23-year-old chef Jeremy Salamon is afraid to change it up a bit.

As part a second generation Hungarian family with a fondness for shared meals, it’s not surprising that he fell in love with food – and told his mom at age nine that he was going to be a chef. Which is why his menu now emphasizes shared plates and exploration. Take for instance the local oysters on the half shell, served with concord grape mignonette, a sweet and seasonal riff on the traditional dipping sauce.

Salamon recalls that at family dinners, his mother would ask, “…if I wanted to ‘do business.’ That was her way of suggesting we share multiple dishes, sometimes swapping plates mid-meal and eating communally.”

Fittingly, even his steak tartare is influenced by the old country, presented as it is with Hungarian lángos. And what exactly is a lángos?

A fried, tender flatbread that incorporates potatoes into the dough, they are as common in Hungary as pretzels are in NYC. They’re filled with any variety of savory ingredients, like fried meats and sauerkraut, and you can find them on every street corner there, made fresh to order.

“Steak tartare is a classic [raw] dish,” Salamon says, “and the briny and acidic nature requires a fatty vehicle like the lángos.”

Dinner time at The Eddy

The combination is utterly swoon-worthy, so it’s not hard to see why he “fell in love with it after having it at the Lehel Market in Budapest.”

Despite his working closely with Local Bushel, which connects NYC restaurants directly to Upstate farms, most items are made in house at The Eddy. And he intends to continue to influence the restaurant’s menu by way of his heritage – with the goal of utilizing more Hungarian ingredients, “like cured mangalista [the Hungarian wooly pig]. It’s like prosciutto, but fattier and better.”

What else can one eat with lángos? As far as Salamon is concerned it’s, “Lángos all day, every day!”

Jeremy Salamon’s Steak Tartare and Lángos for The Eddy

Langos

Yield: a dozen small lángos

2 Medium Yukon Gold Potato, Peeled and Cubed

1 Tbsp. Instant Yeast

2 tsp Sugar

1 cup Warm Milk

3 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1-½ tsp Kosher SALT

3 cups 00 Flour

– Boil potato until tender

– Strain and cool

– Add yeast + olive oil to warmed milk and let foam. About 5 minutes.

– Combine the flour and salt

– Rice potato through a food mill or puree in a blender

– Add yeast mixture and process

– Transfer potato mixture to a bowl and working with hands gradually add flour until a wet

ball begins to form. Do not knead!

– Let dough proof at room temp for 1-½ hours until doubled in size

– Form the langos using extra flour to coat your hands and surface

– Fry at 350F (1 minute per side)

– Drain on paper towels

Steak Tartare

1 pound best-quality beef sirloin

3 tablespoons chopped drained capers

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, grated

1 teaspoon Tobasco

2 teaspoon Worcestershire

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

Chill beef in freezer 15-30 minutes; cut into ¼” pieces. Mix beef, capers, parsley, oil, garlic,

Tobasco, worcestershire and shallot in a chilled large bowl; season with salt.

*I like to serve in a handsome bowl with a few spoons so guests can help themselves to top

their langos.

