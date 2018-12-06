BlackBook Exclusive: Holiday Cocktails Good Enough to Drag You Away From Your Netflix Binging

OTT Irish Coffee

The great winter evening debate: cozy up on your couch with your favorite streaming service and a fuzzy (but fashionable, of course) blanket? Or brave the frigid temperatures for a night on the town? While that may seem like a tough call, the promise of cheer-inducing libations usually has us jumping out of bed like Grandpa Joe, for a long night of winter indulgence.

For the best of the season, we went straight to the source, hitting up four of New York’s most exalted temples of cocktaildom for the closely guarded recipes to their most prized holiday concoctions – so the better to tempt you out of our vegetative state. There’s Pouring Ribbons, the hip craft cocktail bar in the land of plentiful hidden gems, Alphabet City; The Dead Rabbit, a two-story downtown taproom often proclaimed as “The World’s Best Bar”; Ward III, an intimate Tribeca watering hole where bartenders conjure specialties based on your individual palate; and the swanky, candlelit piano bar The Rum House, festively located nearby to Rockefeller Plaza, for those post-skating tippling adventures.

So ditch the Netflix-binging plans, grab your winter coat and party pants, and plan to sidle up next to us for a glass or two of holiday happiness. And in the spirit of the season…we’re (probably) buying.

The Dead Rabbit

OTT Irish Coffee (pictured top)

Created by Joaquín Simó, available at Pouring Ribbons

1.5 oz Knappogue Castle Irish Whiskey

.25 oz rich (2:1) Demerara syrup

5 oz hot Coffee

5 drops Saline Solution (or a tiny pinch kosher salt)

3 cardamom pods

For the cream:

5-6 oz Heavy cream

2 tbsp white sugar

Zest from 1 orange

2 Dashes Regan’s No 6 Orange bitters

Glass: Stemmed Irish Coffee glass

Garnish: Lightly toasted Little Boo Boo Bakery Knappogue Castle Irish Whiskey Marshmallow

Method: Muddle the cardamom pods in the bottom of a pre-heated Irish coffee glass, add whiskey, Demerara syrup, hot coffee and saline solution and stir. Whip the cream with the orange zest, white sugar and Regan’s No 6 Orange bitters until thickened, but still pourable. Float cream over the top of the drink by pouring gently over the back of a spoon.

Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee

Recipe courtesy of Dale DeGroff, available at The Dead Rabbit

1.5 oz Clontarf Irish Whiskey

4 oz Hot Birch Caro De Minas coffee

.5 oz Demerara syrup

Hand whipped cream

Glass: Stemmed Irish coffee glass

Garnish: Grated nutmeg

Method: Add all ingredients except the cream to a stemmed glass and stir. Hand whip the cream so that it still pours and floats on top of the coffee. Never sweeten the cream.

Ready Or Not

Created by Kenneth McCoy, Chief Creative Officer of Public House Collective (Ward III and The Rum House)

1 oz Peleton Mezcal

0.5 oz Plantation OFTD

0.5 oz Campari

0.5 oz Cio Ciaro

0.5 oz Dolin Rouge

Method: Stir and serve in rocks w/fresh KD and garnish with a orange twist.

Wake Me Up, F**k Me Up

Created by Kenneth McCoy, Chief Creative Officer of Public House Collective (Ward III and The Rum House)

1.5 oz Peloton Mezcal

1 oz Mr Black

.5 oz Giffard Banana

2 dashes Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters

1 oz oat milk

Method: shake vigorously with ice; double strain into chilled goblet; garnish with 3 coffee beans in the middle of the glass.

Glass: goblet

Ice: none

Garnish: 3 coffee beans

