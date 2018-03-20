BlackBook Exclusive: Groovalicious Duo B00TY Reveal Their Fave LA Nightlife Spots

The name sort of precludes any notion of them taking themselves all to seriously. And the Los Angeles duo going by the obviously unapologetic moniker B00ty (newly signed to Geffen) have, indeed, come to party.

To wit, their smooth, seductive new single “Modern Romance.” With its infectious grooves, Chic-style riffs, soulful vocals and earnest romantic declarations (“I just want somebody to trust / Is that crazy now?”), it’s sort of like Earth, Wind & Fire as produced by Daft Punk. It follows their equally groove-a-riffic track “Funky Sista,” both of which are surely ready to be lighting up springtime dancefloors from coast to coast.

No surprise, one thing Edan Freiberger and Adam Epelbaum definitely do know is that modern romance is much easier to find if you’re out where the party is – rather than sitting home hopelessly swiping right. So to that end, they’ve assembled for BlackBook this exclusive guide to where they’ve been recently making the scene in LA – a-list celeb sightings included.

Delilah

First time we went to Delilah we bumped into Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz; needless to say, I don’t think he recognized us. But expect to see a crowd of athletes, actors and musicians alike here. The chicken tenders are exceptional, and just go ahead and treat yourself to the seafood platter if you’re really feeling flush. We celebrated our record deal signing here, and will continue to come back for future celebrations – we’re never disappointed.

Blind Dragon

Three words: Private. Karaoke. Room. You must reserve one, get some drinks, get lost in the moment…and sing your heart out. Delilah Hamlin, Kendall Jenner, Leona Lewis and Christina Milian already have done just that.

Mama Shelter

One of our favorite date spots – with one of the best views of the sunset in LA – and without a doubt the best rooftop. Mama Shelter is in the heart of Hollywood, so if you plan on going to a show at The Palladium, The Fonda or any other venue in the area, this is the perfect place to stop in for a couple of drinks before you start your night.

Good Times At Davey Wayne’s

Plan on walking through a fridge door into all 70s decor. The outside area is a vibe and don’t be surprised when the roller disco show happens on the roof in the middle of the night. The bands are always keeping the party alive and playing all of your favorite hits from the 70s. Above all, this is the best place to go for happy hour – and the old fashioneds on tap might just be the best part.

Tenants of the Trees

Saving our favorite for last, Tenants is truly it, the go-to cocktail spot on the East Side of LA – and has the best indoor/outdoor vibe of any bar we regularly go to. The outside area is really where we thrive – especially during the summer time – as they always draw an interesting crowd (Cara Delevigne, Kat Graham and Ryan Phillippe have all been spotted here). A memorable conversation is bound to come about, so have your conversational skills at the ready.

