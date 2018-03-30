BlackBook Exclusive: Five Food + Drink Recipes From Miami’s New Casa Tua Cucina

Hamachi Carpaccio
Miami, obviously, does a brisk trade in flash, spectacle and glamour, generally exhibiting little inclination towards any manner of restraint. But the elegant, exclusive Casa Tua hotel seems as if it were airlifted from the Tuscan countryside, a gorgeous but low-key hideaway with just five Michele Bonan designed suites. Its namesake restaurant is also regarded as one of the best in the city – and you’ll regularly spot the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez there.
But founder Miky Grendene recently decided to take the essence of the place to a larger audience, opening Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre, a classy but approachable new food hall. With the cuisine of Italia as its inspiration, it’s smartly arranged by “stations”: Pasta, Pizza, Crudo + Grill, Prosciutto e Formaggi, Frutta e Verdura, Gastronomia, Pane, Dolci, Caffé e Te, Il Bar and even Fiori, where one can procure some particularly lovely flowers.
We caught up for a chat with Grendene about the new venture, and asked him to share exclusive recipes from several of the individual stations.
To what do you owe the success of Casa Tua as a private club and hotel?
To taking a risk. I came from a real estate background with no experience in F&B, and one day decided to buy a historic home and transform it into a place where people could enjoy great food in a classic, comfortable setting. From simply doing what I am passionate about and trusting my intuition, I created something that feels like home – and everyone loves the comforts of their own casa.
What inspired you to open Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre?
I was inspired by my intense passion for food and the genuine love I have for sharing that with everyone. I have always believed the kitchen has soul, it’s the heart of a home – it’s where families share, cook, eat and laugh together. I wanted to recreate this experience on a larger scale, for people to be able to see, touch and understand how we work and how we prepare our food. We believe that sharing good, ethically sourced food is one of the highest expressions of love. We have selected a group of passionate chefs from around the world to help us source the best artisans and small producers, who pour their hearts into their work. Saks was the perfect partner and destination to expand our presence in alliance with their understanding of luxury.
Do you think there’s a move now towards less private, more inclusive ventures?
I think there’s room for both, which is why trends like this are starting to catch fire. At Casa Tua Cucina we want our guests to feel welcome – like they are enjoying a meal at home. We offer an environment of sharing, a place where you can enjoy food and drinks with family, friends and co-workers on a daily-basis.
What are some of the highlights of the food hall?
My goal was to change the way we experience food, and encourage dining to be a more communal experience. A large group can order a plate from each station and taste a bit of everything. There are 10 gourmet dining stations, with chefs preparing everything from hand-made pasta to fresh salads and hamachi right in front of you. Each station offers a distinct product and specializes in different ingredients, allowing us to serve a better quality meal to our guests.
Would you consider expanding Casa Tua beyond Miami?
Of course! Not only do I hope to expand Casa Tua Cucina with Saks and develop the Hotel Residences, I am also working to create a global membership club at some of the most beautiful properties around the world, with a shared philosophy of passion, love and sustainability, to further develop the Casa Tua lifestyle. Stay tuned.
Five Recipes From Casa Tua Cucina
Crudo + Grill Station
Hamachi Carpaccio (pictured top, main image)
How to Make it
Pizza Station
Pizza Margherita
Ingredients
How to Make it
Fruta e Verdura Station
Caprese Salad
Salad Ingredients
Dressing Ingredients
How to Make it
o Hard boil your eggs
o Add all of your ingredients to a blender and blend at 45V for 20 seconds or until smooth
Pasta Station
Cacio e Pepe Ingredients – serves 4
How to Make It
Il Bar
La Oferta
Ingredients
How to Make It
