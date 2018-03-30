BlackBook Exclusive: Five Food + Drink Recipes From Miami’s New Casa Tua Cucina

Hamachi Carpaccio

Miami, obviously, does a brisk trade in flash, spectacle and glamour, generally exhibiting little inclination towards any manner of restraint. But the elegant, exclusive Casa Tua hotel seems as if it were airlifted from the Tuscan countryside, a gorgeous but low-key hideaway with just five Michele Bonan designed suites. Its namesake restaurant is also regarded as one of the best in the city – and you’ll regularly spot the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez there.

But founder Miky Grendene recently decided to take the essence of the place to a larger audience, opening Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre, a classy but approachable new food hall. With the cuisine of Italia as its inspiration, it’s smartly arranged by “stations”: Pasta, Pizza, Crudo + Grill, Prosciutto e Formaggi, Frutta e Verdura, Gastronomia, Pane, Dolci, Caffé e Te, Il Bar and even Fiori, where one can procure some particularly lovely flowers.

We caught up for a chat with Grendene about the new venture, and asked him to share exclusive recipes from several of the individual stations.

To what do you owe the success of Casa Tua as a private club and hotel?

To taking a risk. I came from a real estate background with no experience in F&B, and one day decided to buy a historic home and transform it into a place where people could enjoy great food in a classic, comfortable setting. From simply doing what I am passionate about and trusting my intuition, I created something that feels like home – and everyone loves the comforts of their own casa.

What inspired you to open Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre?

I was inspired by my intense passion for food and the genuine love I have for sharing that with everyone. I have always believed the kitchen has soul, it’s the heart of a home – it’s where families share, cook, eat and laugh together. I wanted to recreate this experience on a larger scale, for people to be able to see, touch and understand how we work and how we prepare our food. We believe that sharing good, ethically sourced food is one of the highest expressions of love. We have selected a group of passionate chefs from around the world to help us source the best artisans and small producers, who pour their hearts into their work. Saks was the perfect partner and destination to expand our presence in alliance with their understanding of luxury.

Do you think there’s a move now towards less private, more inclusive ventures?

I think there’s room for both, which is why trends like this are starting to catch fire. At Casa Tua Cucina we want our guests to feel welcome – like they are enjoying a meal at home. We offer an environment of sharing, a place where you can enjoy food and drinks with family, friends and co-workers on a daily-basis.

What are some of the highlights of the food hall?

My goal was to change the way we experience food, and encourage dining to be a more communal experience. A large group can order a plate from each station and taste a bit of everything. There are 10 gourmet dining stations, with chefs preparing everything from hand-made pasta to fresh salads and hamachi right in front of you. Each station offers a distinct product and specializes in different ingredients, allowing us to serve a better quality meal to our guests.

Would you consider expanding Casa Tua beyond Miami?

Of course! Not only do I hope to expand Casa Tua Cucina with Saks and develop the Hotel Residences, I am also working to create a global membership club at some of the most beautiful properties around the world, with a shared philosophy of passion, love and sustainability, to further develop the Casa Tua lifestyle. Stay tuned.

Photo by Marcello Cassano



Five Recipes From Casa Tua Cucina

Crudo + Grill Station

Hamachi Carpaccio (pictured top, main image)

Raw Hamachi

Ranieri Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fresh Lemon Juice

Fleur de sel (salt)

Passionfruit puree

Microgreens

How to Make it

Slice Hamachi into 1/7” pieces Arrange on A plate and season to taste with salt and fresh lemon juice Drizzle with olive oil and passionfruit puree Top with microgreens

Pizza Station

Pizza Margherita

Ingredients

260g Mother yeast pizza dough (room temperature)

120g Mozzarella di Bufala

2-3 table spoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2g Fresh basil

70g of tomato sauce

How to Make it

Place pizza stone in oven and preheat oven to 450 degrees Place oven safe bowl filled with water in oven Stretch pizza dough to desired size Spread tomato sauce evenly on pizza dough Place pizza on top of stone. Bake for 5 minutes then rotate and bake for another 5 minutes or until desired Remove from oven and slice Top with fresh basil and drizzle with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fruta e Verdura Station

Caprese Salad

Salad Ingredients

Burrata di Bufala Campana

Baby heirloom tomatoes

Balsamic reduction

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt Pepper

Dressing Ingredients

30g capers

150g basil

80g white vinegar

5g salt and pepper mixture

2 hard boiled eggs

325g water

100g parmigiano reggiano

150g EVOO

350g Spoleto Blended Oil (75% canola, 25% EVOO)

How to Make it

Cut baby heirloom tomatoes in halves and arrange in a bowl Place burrata in the center of the tomatoes and drizzle with balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, and salt to taste Prepare your dressing:

o Hard boil your eggs

o Add all of your ingredients to a blender and blend at 45V for 20 seconds or until smooth

Add desired amount of dressing to salad and enjoy!

Pasta Station

Cacio e Pepe Ingredients – serves 4

640g Casa Tua Cucina Homemade Egg Tagliolini

½ Shallot; chopped

1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano

1 cup Pecorino Romano Dop

8oz Heavy Cream

Sichuan Pepper

Black Pepper

Salt

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

How to Make It

Prepare your sauce: Roast shallots in steel sauce pan on low heat Add heavy cream and black pepper. Stir and bring to a boil, reducing to 1/2 on low heat. Approximately 7 minutes. Bring 1 gallon of water to a boil; add desired amount of salt Add pasta and cook for 5-6 minutes While pasta is cooking, remove cream from heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Add cream to blender and mix with parmigiano and percorino. Drain pasta Combine pasta and sauce in new sauce pan and stir. Separate and plate into 4 portions. Finish with Sichuan pepper. Enjoy!

Il Bar

La Oferta

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Tequila

½ oz Pineapple Juice

1/8 Avocado; sliced

Jalapeño

Fresh Cilantro

¾ oz Lime juice

½ oz Agave

How to Make It

Pick and clap your cilantro Add 2 mild slices of jalapeno and 1/8 avocado to shaker and muddle Add freshly squeezed lime juice, pineapple juice, agave and tequila to the shaker Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 seconds Double strain in a rocks glass, add ice and garnish with jalapeno and pineapple horns

