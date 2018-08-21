BlackBook Exclusive: Fiery Songstress Felicity’s Favorite Places in Cape Town, South Africa

Image by Katia Temkin

She was born in Australia, and now lives in New York City. Yet winsome-but-tough-as-nails pop songstress Felicity actually grew up in South Africa.

Now still just 19, she’s already been compared to both Sia and Florence Welch; and her debut single “Pilot With a Fear of Heights,” released earlier this year, found Billboard raving that the song “reaches anthemic heights.” But beneath the sky-high production, there is a raw honesty in her endearingly vulnerable songwriting, especially in evidence on her latest, “Happily Paralyzed” (helmed by Lady Gaga producer Brian Kierulf) – in which she unflinchingly professes, “Time is tearing at the seams my dear / It’s you and I lost in the lights”

“Every relationship I’ve ever been in has ended in flames and destruction,” she admits. “I’m always a little more broken and a little less trusting afterwards. I think that I fall so hard in the beginning that it goes from feeling like pure perfection to heartbreak quickly. I had to put myself in the shoes I was wearing when everything was perfect to write this song, because it’s about never wanting a beautiful moment with someone to end.”

One relationship that has not crashed and burned is the one between Felicity and the breathtaking city of Cape Town, where she grew up. And so we asked her to take us around to some of her favorite places there, from flower-filled caves to glamorous nightspots.

Elephant’s Eye

Probably my favorite hike in Cape Town, this awesome trail has every kind of flower and plant imaginable. The best part about it though, is once you reach the top there’s an incredible twenty-story cave, completely lined with all sorts of plants all the way to the top, while overlooking the entire city.

Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Okay, so not only does this place have the largest collection of deciduous plants and flowers (which are all equally beautiful and inspiring) but this garden also grows and goes all the way up Table Mountain. My favorite thing, though, is that it even has an outdoor concert venue on one of its fields (a massive bucket list venue personally). I saw Passenger perform there when I was in 10th grade and have simply never recovered.

Robben Island

While not the lightest part of Cape Town’s rich culture, I think visiting Robben Island is a crucial, informative, eye-opening snapshot of its history. Robben Island is where Nelson Mandela was held prisoner during the heat of Apartheid in South Africa, and visiting his cell is quite an experience.

V&A Waterfront

This historical part of Cape Town used to be a popular docking site for local fisherman, but then quickly became less important when South Africa started sourcing its seafood supply from all down the African coast. After lying dormant, it was transformed into a beautiful open schemed mall with some of the best seafood in the country; some of the produce even comes straight from the ocean into the bordering restaurants. It’s a one of a kind place filled with live, traditional entertainment, local boutiques, and classic food – not to mention they also have an amphitheater used for all kinds of performing arts and spectacles.

Raith Gourmet

My favorite little hole in the wall is this awesome butcher, with super high quality, hand-picked meats and cheeses from all over the world. You choose however many grams of each and take it home to eat picnic style with a group of people. It’s probably the most delicious place ever.

La Belle Bistro & Bakery

This restaurant, attached to a hotel hidden behind a gorgeous green trail (behind my family home in Cape Town) is a total accidental find, discovered one early morning before school when walking my dogs with my little sister. They hands down have the best eggs benedict I’ve ever tasted. A solid 10. My personal tip though, order them with bacon instead of ham. Sooooo much better, and an off the menu option.

Montecasino

Situated just outside the hub of the city, this multipurpose venue has everything from a massive concert venue to an ice-skating rink. And yes…a casino. You could basically live there and find something new to do every day!

Club 31

This siiick nightclub was the spot for me and my friends growing up in Cape Town. It’s located right in the city center, which is conveniently equal distance apart from both the mountains and the sea. The killer thing about this place is that it’s located at the 31st floor of a skyscraper, so the view is mind blowing. Imagine a dance floor surrounded by mountains and the sea in Africa…

The post BlackBook Exclusive: Fiery Songstress Felicity’s Favorite Places in Cape Town, South Africa appeared first on BlackBook.