BlackBook Exclusive: DJ-Producer MK’s Sexy Year-End Mini Mix

Admit it, you’ve spent the 12 days of Christmas eating, drinking and just hanging about with family and friends – and you wouldn’t have it any other way. But as the onset of 2018 approaches, perhaps it might not be a bad idea to consider swapping the “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” for a few really toasty dancefloor chestnuts?

One surefire way to emerge fit and fabulous from your candy cane stupor is to get yourself to this Saturday’s hotly anticipated MK gig at Schimanski in Brooklyn. The exalted Detroit DJ-producer has in the last few years remixed everyone from Lana to HAIM to Pet Shop Boys, Rihanna, Clean Bandit…even Nile Rodgers. Mark (as he’s know to loved ones) Kinchen’s own style deftly crosses house, hip-hop, techno and R&B…and we were duly excited to find out he’s actually planning to release his first full non-compilation album in 2018.

In the meantime, BlackBook premieres here this sexy, groovalicious exclusive mix as a teaser for this weekend’s big event.

“It opens with some of my favorite people, Walker & Royce ft. Green Velvet,” he explains, “jumps to a very cool remix by Josh Butler, right into the vocal version of my single ’17’ on my Area10 label, to Eli Brown’s ‘Play The Game,’ which is one of my fave tracks from this past autumn on my buddy Lee Foss’ label Repopulate Mars, to my friend Riva Starr killing it with Dajae and bringing it home with my remix for ‘Fall Down’ by my friends Solardo on Hot Creations. Hope you enjoy!”

Catch MK at Schimanski in Brooklyn this Saturday night – the perfect excuse to get the jump on the new year celebrations by starting the champagne flowing early, staying out until morning…and then perhaps pulling a cheeky move like just sleeping straight through NY’s Eve. We’ll see you there!

MK’s 2017 Year End Mini Mix

1. Walker & Royce ft. Green Velvet “Rub Another Dub”

2. Dark Science “Prophecy (Josh Butler Remix)”

3. MK “17”

4. Eli Brown “Play The Game”

5. Riva Starr & Dajae “Housepital”

6. Solardo “Fall Down (MK Remix)”

The post BlackBook Exclusive: DJ-Producer MK’s Sexy Year-End Mini Mix appeared first on BlackBook.