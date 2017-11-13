BlackBook Exclusive: Delectable Ceviche + Crudo Recipes From Brooklyn’s New SUGARCANE raw bar grill

DUMBO is the one Brooklyn neighborhood that seems to have managed to avoid a particular sort of worrying commercial encroachment that has spread so quickly through the rest of the borough. And so the arrival of Empire Stores on Water Street in late 2016 actually seemed a reasonable addition to the area.

In addition to the fashionable retail offerings (West Elm, Shinola), it’s also become a genuine epicurean destination – FEED Shop, Cecconi’s, Smile to Go – something which DUMBO had yet to cultivate. And its buzziest new scene is the one unfolding every evening at SUGARCANE raw bar grill (their stylization). Of course, its founding locations in Miami and Vegas have been magnets for the international culturati – so no surprise, the frisson has carried over to its first NYC outpost.

But SUGARCANE built its rep on the food, most of all – an imitable fusion of Asian, Latin and American influences. And so in celebration of the opening, we asked Exec Chef David Sears to grace us with two of his best signature recipes.

Fluke Crudo (pictured above)

“I have so much respect for the Japanese approach to cooking, and this dish is my tribute to the technique of marinating fish on the kombu.”

Ingredients

Fluke, 5 thin slices

Kombu, 1 pc

Amazu sauce, 1 tbsp

Green grapes, 1 pc

Red radishes, 0.5 pcs

Olive oil, drizzle

Maldon, salt to taste

Garlic chips, 5 pcs

Red shiso furikake to sprinkle

Method of Prep

Cut 5 thin slices of fluke and arrange them on kombu over ice. Dress with amazu, olive oil and top it with a salad of red radishes and white grapes.

Finish with red shiso furikake

Snapper Ceviche

“The ceviche is a Miami staple, I bring it to every SUGARCANE raw bar grill location to give diners that tropical feel. Guests can take a little trip to the tropics.”

Peruvian yellow pepper, sweet potato, crispy corn 2.5 ounces of Snapper cut sashimi style, tossed with ceviche base (lime juice, orange juice, white soy sauce, garlic, and aji Amarillo) chopped jalapeno, chopped cilantro, shaved celery, red onions, sweet potato and crispy Peruvian cancha corn.

Prep Yields Two Portions

8 ounces local Snapper, sashimi sliced thin

1 tablespoon jalapeno, chopped

2 tablespoon celery, shaved

2 tablespoon red onion, julienne & washed

2 ounce sweet potato, cooked & diced

4 ounces ceviche base

Pinch, cilantro chopped

1-2 tablespoons maiz cancha (fried fresh daily)

Micro greens (optional) cilantro/celery

Assembly

Toss together fish, aji amarillo, celery, onions, cilantro, and lime juice Carefully mound fish high in the center of bowl Garnish with sweet potato, maiz cancha & micro greens.

Ceviche Base

¼ cup lime juice, strained

¼ cup orange juice, strained

2 tablespoons white soy sauce

1 teaspoon aji Amarillo paste or chipotle

1 clove garlic, chopped

pinch, sea salt, maldon

Combine, puree and reserve.

