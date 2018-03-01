BlackBook Exclusive: The Definitive Casa Neta ‘Tequila vs. Mezcal’ Guide

Casa Neta tasting flight, photo by Esteban Santos

The elevation of food and drink culture to such exalted status, would naturally mean that it would now be subjected the everyday vagaries of trend chasing (though we’re not really sure just how boring old beets became…fashionable). And amidst all the aperol sours and house made bitters, dubiously mustached hipsters had decisively seen to the canonization of mezcal a few years back – though it has definitively carried on beyond its trendiness date, to become a spirit just standing on its own merit.

Since then, a new generation has eagerly imbibed the mysterious Mexican tipple, eager to seem “on zeitgeist,” while likely not understanding all that much about it. And indeed, now entire menu pages are dedicated to the stuff. So seeking a measure of enlightenment, we popped in one evening to Casa Neta, the newish hotspot on the Flatiron’s veritable restaurant row (East 20th St., where it is immediate neighbor to the likes of Gramercy Tavern, Mari Vanna and Trattoria Il Mulino).

A cooly designed bar-lounge-eatery spread over two floors, it’s got evocative tile work, beamed ceilings and a pretty fab Frida Kahlo mural at its entrance. It also has a menu stocked with a dizzying selection of tequilas and some of the best mezcals Oaxaca currently produces. For the best combination of fun and enlightenment, order up shared plates from Exec Chef Joel Zaragoza’s tightly curated menu, and pair with their expertly chosen flights of both spirits. (Private tastings can be had in the downstairs Sugar Skull Room).

Naturally, we tapped their two head bartenders, Otto Giuseppe and Hugo Ayala, to give us a connoisseur’s guide to mezcal and tequila (see below), but one that even a neophyte can begin to learn from.

“We pride ourselves on promoting agave spirits as truly artisanal agricultural products,” Ayala explains. “That said, we’re not here just to preach, but also enjoy a huge breadth of offerings: we have over 180 different tequilas and mezcals in-house. We do offer the larger brand names, but our staff takes pride in showing off our actual favorites, the lesser-known products that are more often than not much tastier and more interesting.”

Casa Neta tasting flight accompaniments, photo by Esteban Santos

The Difference Between Mezcal and Tequila

Essentially, mezcal is the name for the family of all distilled agave spirits, including tequila. Tequila is a mezcal, but a mezcal is not a tequila. There are three main differences between the two: 1, the location where they can be produced, 2, the type(s) of agave used, and 3, the production process.

Location

Tequila can be made in five regions of Mexico: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Michoacan, and Tamaulipas. Mezcal can be made in 9 specific areas: Oaxaca, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosi, Guerrero, Durango, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Pueblo, and Zacatecas. You’ll notice that there are overlapping regions between tequila and mezcal: this further emphasizes the fact that tequila qualifies as a mezcal. As mezcal is ostensibly the world’s oldest distilled spirit, the reflection of its agave source and origin is vital to a proper appreciation.

Type of Agave

In order for a spirit to be classified as a tequila, it must be made with 100% Blue Weber Agave. There are some “tequilas” known as “mixtos” which aren’t 100% Blue Weber Agave, but their quality is questionable. Mezcals can be made from over 30 different varieties of agave, including Blue Weber. More often than not, however, mezcal is made from the Espadin species, which is prevalent throughout the growing areas and significantly easier to cultivate and maintain than most other agave types.

Production

The beginning of the production process for tequila and mezcal looks the same, with the leaves of the agave plants being cut and peeled away, revealing the heart of the agave known as the “pina.” This is where the similarities in production end, however. To make tequila, the pina of the Blue Agave is then traditionally cooked in a clay oven slowly, breaking down the dense fibers. It is then ground, preferably in an old stone grinder, and fermented before being distilled. To make mezcal, the agave pinas are cooked in earthen pits in the ground, typically lined with volcanic rocks, along with some wood. The starting fire heats the rocks to an extreme temperature, and the pile of pinas on top of them is then covered with soil. This makeshift oven in the ground is essentially cooking, smoking and caramelizing the pinas over the course of several days. This process adds the “smokiness” that many mezcals are known for.

Also important to note is the prevalence of aging tequilas (and some mezcals nowadays). To be a “blanco” or “joven” spirit, it must not be aged, or at the very most, up to 2 months in barrels. To be a “reposado,” it must be aged between 3 and 11 months, and to be “anejo,” it is aged 1-3 years, after which it is classifies as “extra anejo,” a relatively new classification developed alongside the luxurification of tequila and mezcal. Aging is quite common in tequilas, adding caramel, vanilla, and butter notes similar to bourbons and cognacs. Aging mezcals is a newer phenomenon.

The difference in taste between tequila and mezcal is also important to mention. Tequila should be a clear, bright taste of cooked agave, often slightly sweet and floral. Mezcal can vary hugely, with a tremendous breadth of flavors ranging from full-on smoke, to bubblegum, to vegetal.

Ideal Food Pairings for Mezcal and Tequila

In the case of blanco tequila, drink it with anything featuring higher acidity levels, such as our tuna tostada, ceviches, crudos and fresh salads. The bright notes also lend nicely to cutting through fattier foods (hence guacamole’s classic and obvious pairing). Mezcal can be a lot of fun sipped alongside braised meats and heartier dishes, adding layers of smoke and sweetness to already rich and depthful ingredients. Both mezcal and tequila añejos pair with chocolate very well and our incredible churro bowl.

Otto Giuseppe and Hugo Ayala Mezcal and Tequila Recommendations

Mezcal

Del Maguey Tobala

Treat this like a fine wine; the aromas are rich and varied, with floral notes and a subdued smokiness.

El Jolgorio Arroqueno

This semi-wild varietal is a thing of beauty. A truly expressive spirit with hidden notes of candy and tropical fruit. I’m still finding new aromas and tastes within this bottle.

Vago Espadin

My favorite expression of the widely-used Espadin agave. This bottle is explosive, but still has a level of refinement completely unexpected in such a primevally made product. A velvety texture that reveals vegetal notes alongside a pure sweetness.

Tequila

Siete Leguas Blanco

This is a silky product that’s in many ways the ideal blanco tequila. Fresh citrus notes paired with a mineral backbone along with a sweet, vegetal body due to the agave fibers being used in the distillation, as well as earlier in the fermentation.

Artenom 1146 Anejo

This bottle is all depth! It’s aged for a time in French wine barrels as well as bourbon barrels, adding a fruity note to the darker, caramel traditional flavors – while still proudly emphasizing the taste of the agave and where it came from.

Fortaleza Reposado

You can still taste the grassy notes of the agave, while the edges are just slightly rounded by the addition of oak, lending itself to being a beautiful sipping spirit.

