BlackBook Exclusive: Chef Jonathan Wright’s ‘Terrain-to-Table’ Recipes From the Silo Ridge Field Club, Part II

In spring of 2014, the announcement went out: Brit Jonathan Wright was named Executive Chef at the newly reopening Rainbow Room. The restaurant was arguably New York’s most famous ever, an icon of the city since 1934; so despite having done time in such high-profile kitchens as Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford and Raffles Singapore, he would surely be facing the greatest challenge of his life at 30 Rock.
Nearly two years after leaving a successful run at the Rainbow Room, he could surely be forgiven for retreating from the rigors of big city chef life. Now as CEO of Wright Food & Co, he is heading up the culinary program – and the Ridge House restaurant & bar – at Discovery Land Company‘s private Silo Ridge Field Club rural estate in Amenia, NY (Dutchess County, Hudson Valley). Overseeing a vigorous organic gardening curriculum, and surrounded by farming communities, the on-site and very local sourcing has allowed him an unparalleled level of creativity and freedom.
We chatted with him about the new opportunity, and asked him to share some of his most inspired recipes. (More to come in Part II.)
What made you want to venture out of the city?
I naturally gravitate to the countryside, farmland and rugged, natural landscapes. I was born and raised in an agricultural environment and spent much of my youth working on farms in Shropshire, England, which I loved. In my profession as a chef, I like having the ability to influence the ingredients that I use. I value a close relationship with the farmers who grow and rear my ingredients, and this is easier to cultivate when you’re actually cooking near the farms that are your sources. In my opinion, Silo Ridge Field Club offers one of the best and most unique culinary experiences available.
Do you find a lot of the so-called farm-to-table claims by NYC restaurants are just “marketing?”
Farm-to-table as a catch phrase feels a bit overdone, so I prefer “terrain-to-table” as a more meaningful claim. It was a way of life when I was growing up in rural Shropshire, where we grew most of our produce and reared our own meat and poultry. Nevertheless, I believe that the principles and intentions behind the present-day farm-to-table movement make sense to the health of our communities, our local economies and simply our physical well-being. Call it what you want, but it is not going away.
However, consumers are increasingly knowledgeable about the origins and quality of the ingredients that go into the food they are putting into their bodies, so simply ‘farm washing’ a brand to make it appear authentic is not going to ring true to the growing population of savvy consumers. I take “terrain-to-table” seriously. The education of everyday consumers of food is a very positive thing; professional culinarians should already be knowledgeable about their sources and purveyors.
What are the concept and “mission” at Silo Ridge?
The concept is to evolve with and feature the best of the Hudson Valley seasons. We make our own vinegars, sourdoughs, jams, honey, and we utilize local artisans for foods we don’t produce ourselves. We work with our gardener, Sandra, to cultivate produce in our kitchen garden. We try to maximize our resources and byproducts; for example, the ash from our wood burning oven is used to make a salt crust to roast our beets and carrots, and the rest goes back to the soil, so we have very little waste. We also compost our vegetable matter back to the garden. What we don’t grow is mostly sourced from 75 vendors within 25 miles of the property.
We also cure and smoke almost all our own meats, and make all our own breads using natural fermentation processes. Many of our chores are based on the seasons and the tasks they evoke; this allows us to stock our pantry for the long winters and enjoy many of these flavors and ingredients in deep winter.
What is special about the bounty of the Hudson Valley?
The Hudson Valley seems to have an influx of young entrepreneurial farmers and artisans looking to create a new life for themselves and their families. They are distilling bourbon and gin, making charcuterie, raising heritage breeds of livestock; it’s an exciting time to work here.
Who is your clientele there?
Most are Silo Ridge members, but some of the clientele come from Manhattan, the surrounding region, or they may own a property at another Discovery Land community. Discovery Land develops very unique, private lifestyle communities in stunning locales that include Abaco Islands, Bahamas, Chileno Bay in Cabo San Lucas, and the Yellowstone Club set in the Rocky Mountains. At Silo, members can be in touch with nature, and the clientele appreciate the Hudson Valley setting.
What are you doing that is special for autumn?
We are air-drying our own corn – we planted two acres – to make cheese grits from scratch, which we serve with a slow-cooked, 62-degree egg and bacon crumble. We puree our sunchokes and serve with oven-roasted and pickled sunchokes with braised lamb tongue and crispy lamb belly. One of our new dishes is Samascott apples, hollowed out, lined with apple butter and then baked as an apple soufflé – served with Applejack [apple brandy] sorbet. We also have the Hudson Valley roasted and lacquered duck.
How would you ultiimately describe your “terrain-to-table” philosophy?
I see my terrain-to-table philosophy as being a continuum of what the farmers do. It takes farm-to-table to another, more devoted level of culinary expertise. For example, we buy from a local sheep farmer that rears heritage breeds. We then prepare and serve the lamb with the sort of plants that are natural to the lamb’s environment (sometimes what the lamb itself would eat). We might roast it in hay and serve it with parsnips and turnips. Deer eat blackberries, huckleberries, chanterelles, which compliment the natural flavors of venison. This has been done for generations and generations, so at Silo Ridge we’re just staying true to what dining was always meant to be.
Chef Jonathan Wright’s Silo Ridge Recipes, Part II
Crispy Fried Egg and Lamb Bacon, Garden Greens, Ranch Dressing
Ingredients
Salad
Ranch Dressing
Lamb Bacon
2 qt Water
4tbsp liquid smaoke
3 oz Kosher Salt
4 oz Maple Syrup
8 Bay Leaves
4 Heads of Garlic, halved, broken
1oz Black Peppercorns
1 Bunch Flat Parsley
1 Bunch Thyme
Crispy Fried Egg
Method
Salad
Ranch Dressing
Fried egg
Method
Lamb Bacon
____
Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pistachio, Pecarino and Mint Salad
Ingredients
o 50ml pistachio vinaigrette / see recipe
o 100g Cavolo nero / black kale / sliced thinly ¼”
o 100g Curly green kale / sliced thinly ¼”
o 30g Brussel sprouts leaves from peelings
o 60g Brussel sprouts shave thinkly on manadoline 1/8”
o 20g Finely chopped Shallots
o 30g Pears / thinly slices
o 5g Fresh mint finely sliced
o 10g Toasted pistachio nuts roughly chopped
o 5g Pecarino, micro plained
Method
o Place all dry ingredinets in a bowl, gently mix by hand
o Add vinaigrette gently mix then arrange in a pile in the middle of the plate
o Micro plain the pecarino over the top
o Drizzle a little of the vinaigrette over and arround the salad
o Finish with additional deep fried brussels sprout leaves
____
Hummus, Roast Lamb Belly, Parsley and Mint Gremolata / Grilled Bread
Ingredients
Hummus
Lamb Belly
Parsley and Mint Gremolata
To Finish
Method
Hummus
Lamb Belly
Gremolata
Finish
____
Apple Cinnamon Doughnuts
Ingredients / Doughnuts
Ingredients / Apple Glaze
Frying
Directions doughnuts
The post BlackBook Exclusive: Chef Jonathan Wright’s ‘Terrain-to-Table’ Recipes From the Silo Ridge Field Club, Part II appeared first on BlackBook.
The original holiday commercial ended with a giant cliffhanger
Sip Sip has been going strong on Harbour Island for 15 years
The “happiest place on Earth” doesn’t have to be the most stressful place on Earth for parents