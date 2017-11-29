BlackBook Exclusive: Chef Jonathan Wright’s ‘Terrain-to-Table’ Recipes From the Silo Ridge Field Club, Part II

In spring of 2014, the announcement went out: Brit Jonathan Wright was named Executive Chef at the newly reopening Rainbow Room. The restaurant was arguably New York’s most famous ever, an icon of the city since 1934; so despite having done time in such high-profile kitchens as Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford and Raffles Singapore, he would surely be facing the greatest challenge of his life at 30 Rock.

Nearly two years after leaving a successful run at the Rainbow Room, he could surely be forgiven for retreating from the rigors of big city chef life. Now as CEO of Wright Food & Co, he is heading up the culinary program – and the Ridge House restaurant & bar – at Discovery Land Company‘s private Silo Ridge Field Club rural estate in Amenia, NY (Dutchess County, Hudson Valley). Overseeing a vigorous organic gardening curriculum, and surrounded by farming communities, the on-site and very local sourcing has allowed him an unparalleled level of creativity and freedom.

We chatted with him about the new opportunity, and asked him to share some of his most inspired recipes. (More to come in Part II.)

What made you want to venture out of the city?

I naturally gravitate to the countryside, farmland and rugged, natural landscapes. I was born and raised in an agricultural environment and spent much of my youth working on farms in Shropshire, England, which I loved. In my profession as a chef, I like having the ability to influence the ingredients that I use. I value a close relationship with the farmers who grow and rear my ingredients, and this is easier to cultivate when you’re actually cooking near the farms that are your sources. In my opinion, Silo Ridge Field Club offers one of the best and most unique culinary experiences available.

Do you find a lot of the so-called farm-to-table claims by NYC restaurants are just “marketing?”

Farm-to-table as a catch phrase feels a bit overdone, so I prefer “terrain-to-table” as a more meaningful claim. It was a way of life when I was growing up in rural Shropshire, where we grew most of our produce and reared our own meat and poultry. Nevertheless, I believe that the principles and intentions behind the present-day farm-to-table movement make sense to the health of our communities, our local economies and simply our physical well-being. Call it what you want, but it is not going away.

However, consumers are increasingly knowledgeable about the origins and quality of the ingredients that go into the food they are putting into their bodies, so simply ‘farm washing’ a brand to make it appear authentic is not going to ring true to the growing population of savvy consumers. I take “terrain-to-table” seriously. The education of everyday consumers of food is a very positive thing; professional culinarians should already be knowledgeable about their sources and purveyors.

What are the concept and “mission” at Silo Ridge?

The concept is to evolve with and feature the best of the Hudson Valley seasons. We make our own vinegars, sourdoughs, jams, honey, and we utilize local artisans for foods we don’t produce ourselves. We work with our gardener, Sandra, to cultivate produce in our kitchen garden. We try to maximize our resources and byproducts; for example, the ash from our wood burning oven is used to make a salt crust to roast our beets and carrots, and the rest goes back to the soil, so we have very little waste. We also compost our vegetable matter back to the garden. What we don’t grow is mostly sourced from 75 vendors within 25 miles of the property.

We also cure and smoke almost all our own meats, and make all our own breads using natural fermentation processes. Many of our chores are based on the seasons and the tasks they evoke; this allows us to stock our pantry for the long winters and enjoy many of these flavors and ingredients in deep winter.

What is special about the bounty of the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley seems to have an influx of young entrepreneurial farmers and artisans looking to create a new life for themselves and their families. They are distilling bourbon and gin, making charcuterie, raising heritage breeds of livestock; it’s an exciting time to work here.

Who is your clientele there?

Most are Silo Ridge members, but some of the clientele come from Manhattan, the surrounding region, or they may own a property at another Discovery Land community. Discovery Land develops very unique, private lifestyle communities in stunning locales that include Abaco Islands, Bahamas, Chileno Bay in Cabo San Lucas, and the Yellowstone Club set in the Rocky Mountains. At Silo, members can be in touch with nature, and the clientele appreciate the Hudson Valley setting.

What are you doing that is special for autumn?

We are air-drying our own corn – we planted two acres – to make cheese grits from scratch, which we serve with a slow-cooked, 62-degree egg and bacon crumble. We puree our sunchokes and serve with oven-roasted and pickled sunchokes with braised lamb tongue and crispy lamb belly. One of our new dishes is Samascott apples, hollowed out, lined with apple butter and then baked as an apple soufflé – served with Applejack [apple brandy] sorbet. We also have the Hudson Valley roasted and lacquered duck.

How would you ultiimately describe your “terrain-to-table” philosophy?

I see my terrain-to-table philosophy as being a continuum of what the farmers do. It takes farm-to-table to another, more devoted level of culinary expertise. For example, we buy from a local sheep farmer that rears heritage breeds. We then prepare and serve the lamb with the sort of plants that are natural to the lamb’s environment (sometimes what the lamb itself would eat). We might roast it in hay and serve it with parsnips and turnips. Deer eat blackberries, huckleberries, chanterelles, which compliment the natural flavors of venison. This has been done for generations and generations, so at Silo Ridge we’re just staying true to what dining was always meant to be.

Chef Jonathan Wright’s Silo Ridge Recipes, Part II

Crispy Fried Egg and Lamb Bacon, Garden Greens, Ranch Dressing

Ingredients

Salad

50ml xeres vinaigrette / see recipe

50g Cavolo nero / black kale / sliced thinly ¼”

50g Curly green kale / sliced thinly ¼”

50g mizuna

50g water cress

50g mustard

50g arugular

30g Brussel sprouts leaves from peelings deep fried

20g Finely chopped Shallots, whared cold water,dried in cloth

20g Fresh mint finely sliced

Ranch Dressing

2 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp. finely diced onion

2 tbsp green onion finely sliced

2 tsp chives finely sliced

3 tsp. flat parsley finely sliced

2 cloved minced garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground white pepper

½ tsp finely chopped oregano

1 cup buttermilk

Juice of one lemon

Lamb Bacon

2 qt Water

4tbsp liquid smaoke

3 oz Kosher Salt

4 oz Maple Syrup

8 Bay Leaves

4 Heads of Garlic, halved, broken

1oz Black Peppercorns

1 Bunch Flat Parsley

1 Bunch Thyme

Crispy Fried Egg

12 each large free range eggs

100g of plain flour

1 egg, beaten

150g of white breadcrumbs

Method

Salad

Place all dry ingredinets in a bowl, gently mix by hand

Add vinaigrette gently mix then arrange in a pile in the middle of the plate

Ranch Dressing

Whisk mayonnaise and butter milk together

Add all remaining ingredients

Cover and refrigerate dressing for at least 1 hour bedor using . Stir dressing well before serving. Dressing will keep, refrigerated in a cover container, for up to 2 weeks.



Fried egg

Lower the eggs into a pan of boiling water and cook for 7 minutes. Refresh under cold running water before carefully peeling the eggs – this can be a little tricky so take your time

Prepare 3 bowls for coating, then dredge the eggs through each in turn. Set aside until ready to use

Deep-fry the eggs at 355 f until golden brown, then rest in a warm place for 1 – 2 minutes so that the residual heat can continue to cook the eggs slightly

Method

Lamb Bacon

To make brine add all ingredinat togther and bring to boil, then cool.

Add lamb belly and brine for 24 hours.

Remove from brine and dry

Set oven to 385f and roast for 2 hours. Cool and press over night.

Slice thinly and heat in the oven prior to serving

____

Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pistachio, Pecarino and Mint Salad

Ingredients

o 50ml pistachio vinaigrette / see recipe

o 100g Cavolo nero / black kale / sliced thinly ¼”

o 100g Curly green kale / sliced thinly ¼”

o 30g Brussel sprouts leaves from peelings

o 60g Brussel sprouts shave thinkly on manadoline 1/8”

o 20g Finely chopped Shallots

o 30g Pears / thinly slices

o 5g Fresh mint finely sliced

o 10g Toasted pistachio nuts roughly chopped

o 5g Pecarino, micro plained

Method

o Place all dry ingredinets in a bowl, gently mix by hand

o Add vinaigrette gently mix then arrange in a pile in the middle of the plate

o Micro plain the pecarino over the top

o Drizzle a little of the vinaigrette over and arround the salad

o Finish with additional deep fried brussels sprout leaves

____

Hummus, Roast Lamb Belly, Parsley and Mint Gremolata / Grilled Bread

Ingredients

Hummus

500 g Dried chickpeas

Teaspoons Baking Soda

3 Liters Water

540 g Tahini

8 Tablespoons Lemon Juice

8 Large Garlic Cloves

200 ml Water

Salt

Lamb Belly

Three (3) Lamb Bellies

100 ml Olive Oil

Four (4) Cloves Garlic

20 g Cumin Seeds

6 g Smoked Paprika

Parsley and Mint Gremolata

50 g parsley leaves, sliced

20 g fresh mint, slice

1 green chilli, finely chopped

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 cloves garlic, crushed

300 ml Olive Oil

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch of black pepper

To Finish

200 g Fried Onions

200 g Toasted Pine Nuts

Olive Oil

Method

Hummus

Soak dried chickpeas overnight in cold water, twice their volume

Next day drain chickpeas, place in pan over medium heat with baking soda

Stir for 3 minutes

Add 3 liters water, bring to a boil

Skim off foam and any skins that float to surface

Cook for 30 – 40 minutes until very tender

Drain chickpeas

Blend in food processor until you get a very firm paste. With machine still running, add tahini, lemon juice, garlic, 3 teaspoons salt and finally the 200 ml ice cold water

Blend to a very smooth paste

Lamb Belly

Salt

Remove silver skin from lamb belly, score

Mix all ingredients together and rub into surface of lamb belly

Roast at 350 F on wire rack for 3 hours

Allow to cool, thinly slice

Gremolata

Place all ingredients in a blender and pulse until coarsely chopped

Finish

Spoon Hummus into shallow bowls, leaving a slight hollow in the center

Warm the sliced lamb belly

Place into a bowl

Add the parsley mint gremolata, pine nuts, crispy onions, some fresh parsley leaves and gently mix before spooning into the center of the hummus.

Drizzle with olive oil before serving with grilled bread, drizzled with olive oil and rubbed with a clove of garlic.

____

Apple Cinnamon Doughnuts



Ingredients / Doughnuts

red apples, such as Cortland or McIntosh

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 cups apple cider

9 cups all-purpose flour

8 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

6 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

½ teaspoon ginger

1 & 1/2 cups granulated sugar

6 tablespoons vegetable shortening

2 large egg plus 2 egg yolk

½ cup buttermilk

2 vanilla pods scraped

Ingredients / Apple Glaze

2 cups apple juice

½ cup granulated sugar

Frying

Vegetable oil, for frying

2 cups caster sugar

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Directions doughnuts

Core and coarsely chop or grate the apples, leave skin on.

Combine with 2 cups cider in a medium saucepan over medium heat; cover and cook until softened, about 12 minutes.

Add the roasted pumpkin or butter nut squash puree uncover and continue cooking until all are tender and the cider is almost completely reduced, about 5- 8 minutes. Puree with food processor until smooth. Measure the sauce; you should have 2 cups, if too much reduce further and then cool.

Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a medium bowl.

Beat the granulated sugar and the shortening in another bowl with a mixer on medium speed until sandy. Beat in the egg and yolk, and then gradually mix in the apple mixture,

Using a hook on a mixer or kitchen aid gently Mix in half of the flour mixture, then the buttermilk and vanilla, and then the remaining flour mixture. The dough should be sticky. Do this gently so not to over mix.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured sheet of baking paper and pat into a rectangle about 1/2 inch thick.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 2-3 hours

While resting make apple glaze. Reduce 2 cups cider in until reduced to ½ a cup then add the caster sugar and cook until dissolved and shiny.

Mix the remaining granulated sugar and cinnamon in a shallow bowl for dusting.

For frying a electric fryer with thermostat is always the preferred method. If not use and heavy bottom pan with a thermometer.

The oil should be only 2 inches deep 350 degrees.

Cut the dough into 3” rounds, using a biscuit cutter, then cut out the middles with a 1-inch cutter

Carefully slide into the oil using an oiled spatula hot oil and fry until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side transfer to the paper towels to drain.

While warm brush each doughnut in the cider glaze, then roll in the cinnamon-sugar or roll all over in cinnamon-sugar, if desired. Serve warm.

